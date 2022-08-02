Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Signed INFs Jackson Holliday, Max Wagner, Adam Crampton and Carter Young, Cs Silas Ardoin and Adam Retzbach, RHPs Trace Bright, Preston Johnson, Cameron Weston, Wyatt Cheney, Zack Showalter, Bradley Brehmer, Graham Firoved and Rees Sharp, OFs Dylan Beavers, Jud Fabian and Douglas Hodo III and LHP Jared Beck. Recalled LHP Nick Vespi from Norfolk (IL). Acquired OF Brett Phillips from Tampa Bay in exchange for cash considerations. BOSTON... READ MORE

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Signed INFs Jackson Holliday, Max Wagner, Adam Crampton and Carter Young, Cs Silas Ardoin and Adam Retzbach, RHPs Trace Bright, Preston Johnson, Cameron Weston, Wyatt Cheney, Zack Showalter, Bradley Brehmer, Graham Firoved and Rees Sharp, OFs Dylan Beavers, Jud Fabian and Douglas Hodo III and LHP Jared Beck. Recalled LHP Nick Vespi from Norfolk (IL). Acquired OF Brett Phillips from Tampa Bay in exchange for cash considerations.

BOSTON RED SOX — Acquired 1b Eric Hosmer, INF Max Ferguson,OF Corey Rosier and cash considerations from San Diego for LHP Jay Groome.

DETROIT TIGERS — Reinstated RHP Matt Manning from the 60-day IL. Recalled INF Zack Short from Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned C Korey Lee and INF Taylor Jones to Sugar Land (PCL) Transferred C Jason Castro from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned INF J.J. Matijevic to Sugar Land. Reinstated INF Alex Bregman from the paternity list.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired INF Samad Taylor and RHP Max Castillo from Toronto for INF Whit Merrifield. Activated LHP Jake Diekman. Reinstated OF Luis Robert from the 10-day IL. Returned INF Jake Burger from his rehab assignment, reinstated him from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Charlotte (IL). Optioned RHP Davis Martin to Charlotte. Claimed RHP Tobias Myers off waivers from San Francisco and assigned him to Charlotte. Sent RHP Vince Velasquez to Charlotte on a rehab assignment. Acquired OF Brent Rooker from San Diego for C Cam Gallagher.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired OFs Mickey Moniak and Jadiel Sanchez from Philadelphia in exchange for RHP Noah Syndergaard. Assigned OF Jadiel Sanchez to Inland Empire (CAL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Acquired RHP Jorge Lopez and cash considerations from Baltimore in exchange for RHP Yennier Cano, LHPs Cade Povich, Juan Rojas and RHP Juan Nunez. Acquired RHP Tyler Mahle from Cincinnati in exchange for INF Christian Encarnacion-Strand and LHP Stev Hajjar. Placed OF/1B Alex Kirilloff on the 10-day IL. Transferred INF Miguel Sano to the 60-day IL. Activated RHPs Tyler Mahle and Jorge Lopez to the roster from earlier trade. Acquired RHP Michael Fulmer from Detroit in exchange for RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long. Designate RHP Aaron Sanchez for release or assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Dany Jimenez and INF Jed Lowrie from the injured list.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Activated OF Travis Jankowski. Optioned OF Jack Larsen to Arkansas (TL). Assigned RHP Ken Giles to Everett (NL) on a rehab assignment. Acquired INF/OF Jake Lamb from L.A. Angels in exchange for a player to be named late or cash consideration. Designated OF Jack Larsen for assignment. Acquired C Curt Casali and LHP Matthew Boyd from San Francisco in exchange for RHP Michael Stryffeler and C Andy Thomas. Released LHP Tommy Milone.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired RHPs Anthony Bass and Zach Pop and a player to be named later from Miami in exchange for INF Jordan Groshans. Designated LHP Anthony Banda for assignment. Recalled LHP Matt Gage from Buffalo (IL). Acquired RHP Mitch White and INF Alex De Jesus from L.A. Dodgers in exchange for LHP Moises Brito and RHP Nick Frasso.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated INF Emmanuel Rivera. Optioned INF Buddy Kennedy to Reno (PCL) on the taxi squad.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Acquired RHP Jake Odorizzi from Houston in exchange for LHP Will Smith. Traded LHP Kris Allen to Detroit in exchange for LF Robbie Grossman.

CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired RHP Saul Gonzalez from the New York Mets for RHP Mychal Givens. Reinstated INF Nick Madrigal from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Michael Rucker and Anderson Espinoza from Iowa (IL). Placed LHP Steven Brault on the COVID-19 injured list. Claimer RHP Kervin Castro off waivers from San Francisco and optioned him to Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RF Aristides Aquino from the 10-day IL. Transferred C Tyler Stephenson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled LHP Ty Blach and INF Elehuris Montero and RHP Ryan Feltner from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned RHP Jordan Sheffield and INF Alan Trejo to Albuquerque.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired OF Joey Gallo from N.Y. Yankees in exchange for RHP Clayton Beeter.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded 2B Mark Mathias and LHP Antoine Kelly to Texas in exchange for RHP Matt Bush. Acquired RHP Trevor Rosenthal from San Francisco in exchange for OF Tristan Peters.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired INF/OF Darin Ruff from San Francisco in exchange for INF J.D. Davis, LHP Thomas Szapucki, RHP Carson Seymour and LHP Nick Zwack. Reinstated RHP Jacob deGrom from the 60-day IL. Recalled INF Kramer Robinson from Syracuse (IL). Optioned LHP Sam Clay to Syracuse. Traded J.D. Davis to San Francisco.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Claimed LHP Andrew Vasquez off waivers from Toronto and optioned him to Lehigh Valley (IL). Transferred RHP Zach Eflin from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Acquired CF Brandon Marsh from Los Angeles Angels in exchange for C Logan O’Hoppe. Designated CF Odubel Herrera for assignment. Acquired RHP David Robertson from Chicago for RHP Ben Brown. Designated RHP Jeurys Familia for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Chase De Jong from the 15-day IL. Reinstated RHP Luis Perdomo from the 15-day IL and optioned him to Nashville (IL). Recalled RHP Colin Holderman from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Johan Oviedo to Indianapolis. Assigned INF Malcom Nunez to Altoona (EL) and RHP Nick Mears to Indianapolis for a rehab assignment. Placed RHP Jandel Gustave on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 8. Assigned RHP J.C. Meijia to Biloxi (SL) on a rehab assignment. Activated LHP Taylor Rogers and RHP Dinelson Lament. Acquired RHP Jeremy Beasley from Toronto for cash considerations.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Traded RHP Johan Oviedo and 3B Malcom Nunez to Pittsburgh in exchange for LHP Jose Quintana and RHP Chris Stratton.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired OF Juan Soto and 1B Josh Bell from Washington in exchange for 1B/DH Luke Voit, SS C.J. Abrams, OFs Robert Hassell III and James wood, LHP Mackenzie Gora and RHP Jarlin Susana. Acquired INF/OF Brandon Drury from Cincinnati in exchange for INF Victor Acosta.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Traded RHP Jeremy Walker to Tampa Bay in exchange for SS Ford Proctor.

Minor League Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHPs Brayden Bonner and Zach Smith and C Tyler Hill. Released C Jacob Bisharat and RHP Steve Pastora.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed C Luke Harper. Released C Justin Gomez.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed UT Alex Steinbach.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Yanio Perez.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed C Austin Bernard.

WINDY CITY THUDERBOLTS — Signed SS Kole Kaler.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Goran Dragic.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived G Rayjon Tucker.

Women’s National Basketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM — Signed G Maya Caldwell to a seven-day contract.

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed G Kianna Smith to a rest-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated WR Marquise Brown from the non-football injury list (NFI). Signed OL Rashaad Coward. Released WR Christian Blake.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Devin Jones. Waived WR Andrew Parchment.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated S Dane Cruikshank, DB Michael Joseph and WR Tajae Sharpe from the non-football injury list (NFI).

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed LT Orlando Brown Jr. Waived OL Christopher Glaser.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released DL lineman Adam Butler for a failed physical.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DBs Jalen Elliot and Brad Hawkins.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed CB Jarren Williams on the reserve/injured list.

Canadian Football

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released OL Ryan Nelson and QB Joe Mancouso.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed C Martin Pospisil to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Tyce Thompson to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F C.J. Smith on a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC — Signed W Jacob Shaffelburg on loan from Toronto FC through the 2022 season in exchange for 2022 general allocation money (GAM) and an international roster spot for 2022.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired M Wilder Cartagena on loan from Al-Ittihad Kalba SC of United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Pro League through the end of the 2022 season with an option to extend an additional year through 2023, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Richard Odada from Red Star Belgrade to a two and a half-year contract with options for a third and fourth year.

USL Championship

UNION OMAHA — Signed F Corey Hertzog for the 2022 season pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE — Announced the one-year contract extension of vice president for intercollegiate athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard.

MEMPHIS — Named Faragi Phillips assistant basketball coach and Garrett Kelly director of basketball operations.

WASHINGTON (Md.) — Named Tom Fiala head baseball coach.

