Tuesday's Transactions

August 9, 2022 5:03 pm
BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Davis Martin from Charlotte (IL) as the 27th man for a double header.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Alonzo Rubalcaba on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Taylor Clarke on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHPs Jonathan Heasley and Jose Cuas from Omaha (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed INF/OF Matt Carpenter on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Miguel Andujar from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Brennan Bernardino from Tacoma (PCL). Placed LHP Ryan Borucki on the 15-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent CF Manuel Margo to FCL Rays on a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with OF Jackie Bradley Jr. on a one-year, major league contract.

Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Placed LHP Bennett Parry on the reserve/left team list and OF Sam Travis on the disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 7.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Gorgui Dieng.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Cortez Davis. Released CB Nate Brooks.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Jordan Kunaszyk. Waived LB Silas Keely.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed K Brett Maher. Waived K Jonathan Garibay.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed QB E.J. Perry. Released QB Kyle Sloter.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Danny Shelton.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OLs Caleb Benenoch and Chris Glaser. Released OL Parker Ferguson and DE Hamilcar Rashed.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed Ss Adrian Colbert and Elijah Benton. Waived S Michael Griffin with an injured designation. Waived CB Kenneth George.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with C Martin Necas on a two-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Agreed to terms with Greg Pateryn as a professional scout.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed LW Graham McPhee to a one-year, one-way contract, F Matt Boudens, D Drake Rymsha, F Mark Rassell and LW Samuel Dove-McFalls to one-year, two-way contracts.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Loaned M Alexandru Matan to FC Rapid Bucuresti for the remainder of the 2022 season.

REAL SALT LAKE — Loaned D Bret Halsey to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season and reserves the right to terminate the loan as necessary.

National Women’s Soccer League-

HOUSTON DASH — Announced F Rachel Daly has been transferred to Aston Villa FC for an undisclosed fee.

COLLEGE

BARTON — Named Josh Horne head coach of men’s soccer.

Top Stories