Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Tanner Houck on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 6. Recalled RHP Kaleb Ort from Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Davis Martin from Charlotte (IL) as the 27th man for a double header. Placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Reynaldo Lopez from the 15-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Alonzo Rubalcaba on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Taylor Clarke on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHPs Jonathan Heasley and Jose Cuas from Omaha (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Signed RHP Victor Mederso.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed INF/OF Matt Carpenter on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Miguel Andujar from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled LHP Brennan Bernardino from Tacoma (PCL). Placed LHP Ryan Borucki on the 15-day IL. Assigned RHP Ken Giles and 1B Evan White to Tacoma on rehab assignments. Agreed to terms with LHP Anthony Banda on a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent CF Manuel Margo to FCL Rays on a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with OF Jackie Bradley Jr. on a one-year, major league contract and activated him for tonight’s game.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled OF Cooper Hummel from Reno (PCL). Optioned C Jose Herrera to Reno.

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated OF/DH Franmil Reyes from waivers to the 26-man active roster. Optioned INF Frank Schwindel to Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed 3B Mike Moustakas on the 10-day IL. Assigned RHP Art Warren from Louisville (IL) to Dayton (ML) on a rehab assignment. Recalled INF/OF Alejo Lopez from Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated INF Justin Turner from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Miguel Vargas to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Logan Adams on a minor league contract. Signed RHP Tyler Woessner.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled INF Rodolfo Castro from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned OF Cal Mitchell to Indianapolis.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed LHP Jake McGee on outright waivers from Milwaukee. Designated OF Donovan Casey for assignment.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Placed LHP Bennett Parry on the reserve/left team list and OF Sam Travis on the disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 7.

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHP Jose Mieses.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released RHP Brayden Bonner. Acquired RHP Ma’Khail Hilliard from the Sioux City Explorers (American Association).

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed OF London Green, RHP Kevin Holcomb, and RHP Mark Moclair.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Anthony Quattrocchi. Released LHP Zack Miednik.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Kyle Mott.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed C Cam Balego. Released C Alex Alvarez.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Gorgui Dieng.

Women’s National Basketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM — Signed G Maya Caldwell to a rest-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Cortez Davis. Released CB Nate Brooks.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DL Bryce Rodgers on injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Jordan Kunaszyk. Waived LB Silas Keely.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed K Brett Maher. Waived K Jonathan Garibay.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released WR John Hurst from reserve/injured with an injury settlement.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed QB E.J. Perry. Released QB Kyle Sloter.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Danny Shelton. Activated CB Rashad Fenton from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed G Cameron Hunt. Waived OT Andrew Trainer with an injury designation.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for TE Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated DE Marcus Davenport from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Signed DL T.J. Carter. Placed LB D’Marco Jackson on injured reserve. Placed DB Dylan Mabin on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OLs Caleb Benenoch and Chris Glaser. Released OL Parker Ferguson and DE Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed OLB T.D. Moultry on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed Ss Adrian Colbert and Elijah Benton. Waived S Michael Griffin with an injured designation. Waived CB Kenneth George Jr.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed WR Matt Cole.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Agreed to terms with C Martin Necas on a two-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Agreed to terms with Greg Pateryn as a professional scout.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Signed LW Graham McPhee to a one-year, one-way contract, F Matt Boudens, D Drake Rymsha, F Mark Rassell and LW Samuel Dove-McFalls to one-year, two-way contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Loaned M Alexandru Matan to FC Rapid Bucuresti for the remainder of the 2022 season.

REAL SALT LAKE — Loaned D Bret Halsey to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season and reserves the right to terminate the loan as necessary.

National Women’s Soccer League-

HOUSTON DASH — Announced F Rachel Daly has been transferred to Aston Villa FC for an undisclosed fee.

COLLEGE

ALBANY (NY) — Named Bobby Jordan men’s assistant basketball coach.

BARTON — Named Josh Horne head coach of men’s soccer.

BUCKNELL — Named Branden McDonald men’s assistant basketball coach.

