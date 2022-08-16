Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Brent Honeywell Jr. on a rehab assignment to Stockton (CAL). Selected the contract of C Shea Langeliers. Recalled INF David MacKinnon from Las Vegas (PCL). Placed OF Ramon Laureano on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 15. Released OF Stephen Piscotty. TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Kohei Arihara from Round Rock (PCL). Recalled INF/OF Mark Mathias from Round Rock. Optioned RHP Yerry Rodriguez... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Brent Honeywell Jr. on a rehab assignment to Stockton (CAL). Selected the contract of C Shea Langeliers. Recalled INF David MacKinnon from Las Vegas (PCL). Placed OF Ramon Laureano on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 15. Released OF Stephen Piscotty.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Kohei Arihara from Round Rock (PCL). Recalled INF/OF Mark Mathias from Round Rock. Optioned RHP Yerry Rodriguez to Round Rock. Designated OF Elier Hernandez for assignment.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RHP Cole Sulser from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Parker Bugg for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Suspended INF Rodolfo Castro for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for violating the electronic device policy during an Aug. 9 game at Arizona. Recalled INF Kevin Padlo from Indianapolis (IL). Placed INF Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 13.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Granted the application of G Jalen Harris to be reinstated as an NBA player.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed CB Cornell Armstrong on injured reserve. Waived TE Tucker Fisk, LB Rashad Smith, DB Tre Webb and P Seth Vernon.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released QB Brett Hundley.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released CB Tim Harris and LB Marquel Lee.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Corey Dublin and DB Jon Alexander. Waived TE Rysen John and LB Noah Dawkins.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released DT Sheldon Day. Waived OT Elijah Nkansah. Placed Cs Nick Harris and Dawson Deaton on injured reserve. Claimed WR Easop Winston off waivers from New Orleans.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released RB Max Borghi, TE Rodney Williams, S Jamar Johnson and WRs Travis Fulgham and Kaden Davis.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived/injured S Brady Breeze. Waived WR Josh Johnson.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released TE Dominique Dafney, RB B.J. Baylor, OL George Moore and LB Ellis Brooks. Claimed TE Nate Becker off waivers from Carolina. Released RB BJ Baylor, LB Ellis Brooks, TE Dominique Dafney, G George Mason and LB Randy Ramsey.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released WRs Isaiah Ford and Michael Young, OL Brandon Kemp and CB Alexander Myres.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Devin Gray and DL Austin Edwards.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived P Cameron Dicker, T Adrian Ealy, QB Luis Perez, TE Jamal Pettigrew and DB Caesar Dancy-Williams. Claimed DL T.J. Carter off waivers from New Orleans. Waived/injured WR Warren Jackson.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed TE Adam Shaheen on season-ending injured reserve. Waived OL Cole Banwart, WR DeVonte Dedmon and DL Jordan Williams. Waived/injured CB Tino Ellis.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived FB Jake Bargas and OLB Andre Mintze. Waived/injured DL Tyarise Stevenson and WR Thomas Hennigan. Terminated the contract of CB Tye Smith.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived TE Jeremiah Hall and DB Gavin Heslop. Waived/injured Austin Proehl.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed OT Mekhi Becton on injured reserve. Released DB Luq Barcoo, OL Derrick Kelly, DE Timmy Ward and WR Rashard Davis.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released CB Jimmy Moreland, WR Lance Lenoir and S Jared Mayden.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DB Karl Joseph and WR Anthony Miller on injured reserve. Signed OL William Dunkle. Released DT Doug Costin, OLs Jake Dixon and Chris Owens and P Cameron Nizialek.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released DL Robert Nkemdiche.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released DB Ross Cockrell, G Curtis Blackwell, WR Kameron Brown, T Jonathan Hubbard, OLB JoJo Ozougwu and TE Ben Beise.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR Josh Malone, RB Jordan Wilkins, DB Deante Burton, DL Haskell Garrett and OL Carson Green. Claimed DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. off waivers from Kansas City.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Released CB De’Vante Bausby and G Deion Calhoun. Placed FB Alex Smith and TE Sammis Reyes on injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Colorado F Diego Rubio an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment during an Aug. 13 match against Columbus. Fined Vancouver F Christian Dajome an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner during an Aug. 13 match against the LA Galaxy. Fined Nashville F C.J. Sapong an undisclosed amount for a hands to the face/head/neck violation during an Aug. 14 match against Minnesota.

D.C. UNITED — Agreed to mutually terminate the contract of F Michael Estrada.

INTER MIAMI CF — Agreed to mutually terminate the contract of D Jairo Quinteros.

