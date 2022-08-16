Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF/OF Kike Hernandez from the 60-day IL. Reinstated OF Rob Refsnyder from the 10-day IL. Designated INF Yolmer Sanchez for assignment. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Brent Honeywell Jr. to Stockton (CAL) on a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of C Shea Langeliers from Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled INF David MacKinnon from Las Vegas. Placed OF Ramon Laureano on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 15.... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF/OF Kike Hernandez from the 60-day IL. Reinstated OF Rob Refsnyder from the 10-day IL. Designated INF Yolmer Sanchez for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Brent Honeywell Jr. to Stockton (CAL) on a rehab assignment. Selected the contract of C Shea Langeliers from Las Vegas (PCL). Recalled INF David MacKinnon from Las Vegas. Placed OF Ramon Laureano on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 15. Released OF Stephen Piscotty.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Kohei Arihara from Round Rock (PCL). Recalled INF/OF Mark Mathias from Round Rock. Optioned RHP Yerry Rodriguez to Round Rock. Designated OF Elier Hernandez for assignment.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated RHP Cole Sulser from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Parker Bugg for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Stephen Nogosek from Syracuse (IL). Selected the contract of RHP R.J. Alvarez from Syracuse. Placed RHP Carlos Carrasco on the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Adonis Medina to Syracuse. Designated OF Nick Plummer for assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Travis Jankowski on a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Suspended INF Rodolfo Castro for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for violating the electronic device policy during game at Arizona on August 9. Recalled INF Kevin Padlo from Indianapolis (IL). Placed INF Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 13.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Granted the application of G Jalen Harris to be reinstated as an NBA player.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed CB Cornell Armstrong on injured reserve. Waived TE Tucker Fisk, LB Rashad Smith, DB Tre Webb and P Seth Vernon.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released QB Brett Hundley. Placed LB Trent Harris on injured reserve.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released CB Tim Harris and LB Marquel Lee.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released DT Jacob Tuioti-Marine from injured reserve with a settlement.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Corey Dublin and S Jon Alexander. Waived TE Rysen John and LB Noah Dawkins. —Placed C Doug Kramer on injured reserve. Waived DBs Michael Joseph, Jayson Stanley and LB Javin White with an injury designation.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released DT Sheldon Day. Waived OT Elijah Nkansah with an injury designation. Placed Cs Nick Harris and Dawson Deaton on injured reserve. Claimed WR Easop Winston off waivers from New Orleans. Waived LB Silas Kelly from injured reserve with a settlement.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Reinstated LB Anthony Barr from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed RB Ryan Nall on injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released RB Max Borghi, TE Rodney Williams, S Jamar Johnson, WRs Travis Fulgham and Kaden Davis. Waived RB Tyreik McAllister from injured reserve with a settlement.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived S Brady Breeze with an injury designation. Waived WR Josh Johnson with an injury settlement.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released TE Dominique Dafney, RB B.J. Baylor, OL George Moore and LB Ellis Brooks, K George Mason and LB Randy Ramsey. Claimed TE Nate Becker off waivers from Carolina.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released WRs Isaiah Ford, Michael Young, OL Brandon Kemp and CB Alexander Myres.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed K Elliott Fry on injured reserve after clearing waivers. Waived RB Nathan Cottrell from injured reserve with a settlement.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Devin Gray and DL Austin Edwards. Placed WR Gary Jennings on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released CB Nate Brooks, DT Vernon Butler, WR Demarcus Robinson, DE Gerri Green and OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed DT Forrest Merril and C Isaac Weaver on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived P Cameron Dicker, T Adrian Ealy, QB Luis Perez, TE Jamal Pettigrew and DB Caesar Dancy-Williams. Claimed DL T.J. Carter off waivers from New Orleans. Waived WR Warren Jackson with an injury designation.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed TE Adam Shaheen on season-ending injured reserve. Waived OL Cole Banwart, WR DeVonte Dedmon and DL Jordan Williams. Waived CB Tino Ellis with an injury designation.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived FB Jake Bargas, CB Tye Smith and OLB Andre Mintze. Waived DL Tyarise Stevenson and WR Thomas Hennigan with an injury designation.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed CB Malcolm Butler on the season-ending injured reserve. Placed CB Joejuan Williams on injured reserve. Waived P Jake Julien.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed DBs Jordan Brown and Isaiah Pryor on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived TE Jeremiah Hall and DB Gavin Heslop. Waived WR Austin Proehl with an injury designation.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed OT Mekhi Becton on injured reserve. Released DB Luq Barcoo, OL Derrick Kelly, DE Timmy Ward and WR Rashard Davis.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released CB Jimmy Moreland, WR Lance Lenoir and S Jared Mayden. Waived WR Keric Wheatfall from injured reserve with a settlement.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DB Karl Joseph and WR Anthony Miller on injured reserve. Signed OL William Dunkle. Released DT Doug Costin, OLs Jake Dixon, Chris Owens, C Nate Gilliam and P Cameron Nizialek. Waived WR Javon McKinley from injured reserve with a settlement. Claimed G Ryan McCollum off waivers from Detroit. Placed LB Tuzar Skipper on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released DL Robert Nkemdiche.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Reinstated OT Liam Ryan from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released DB Ross Cockrell, G Curtis Blackwell, WR Kameron Brown, T Jonathan Hubbard, OLB JoJo Ozougwu and TE Ben Beise. Signed DE Carl Nassib.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released WR Josh Malone, RB Jordan Wilkins, DB Deante Burton, DL Haskell Garrett and OL Carson Green. Claimed DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. off waivers from Kansas City.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Released S Troy Apke, CB De’Vante Bausby and G Deion Calhoun. Placed FB Alex Armah and TE Sammis Reyes on injured reserve. Waived WR Jequez Ezzard from injured reserve with a settlement.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Colorado F Diego Rubio an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment during an August 13 match against Columbus. Fined Vancouver F Christian Dajome an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner during an August 13 match against the LA Galaxy. Fined Nashville F C.J. Sapong an undisclosed amount for a hands to the face/head/neck violation during an August 14 match against Minnesota.

D.C. UNITED — Agreed to mutually terminate the contract of F Michael Estrada.

INTER MIAMI CF — Agreed to mutually terminate the contract of D Jairo Quinteros.

