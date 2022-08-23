Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated INF Jonathan Arauz from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Norfolk (IL). BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 19 and 1B Eric Hosmer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 21. Recalled RHP Josh Winckowski and 1B/OF Franchy Cordero from Worcester (IL). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Tanner... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated INF Jonathan Arauz from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 19 and 1B Eric Hosmer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 21. Recalled RHP Josh Winckowski and 1B/OF Franchy Cordero from Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Tanner Banks from Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed INF Jonathan Schoop on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 21. Recalled INF Zack Short from Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed 1B Vinnie Pasquantino on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Sebastian Rivero from Northwest Arkansas (TL) and RHP Jonathan Heasley from Omaha (IL). Optioned RHP Collin Snider to Omaha. Assigned LHP Amir Garrett to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHPs Tommy Romero and Kevin Herget for assignment. Reinstated RHP J.T. Chargois and LHP Brendan McKay from the 60-day IL and optioned McKay to Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated LHP Tim Mayza from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Zach Pop to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated SS Jake Hager for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of RHP Javier Assad from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Kevin Castro to Iowa. Selected the contract of RHP Nicholas Padilla, optioned him to Iowa and recalled him as the 27th man for a doubleheader. Transferred OF Jason Heyward from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed 3B Matt Reynolds on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 22 and RHP Graham Ashcraft on the 15-day IL retroactive to Aug. 20. Agreed to terms with RF Stephen Piscotty on a minor league contract. Recalled C Chuckie Robinson, RHP T.J. Zeuch and OF Stuart Fairchild from Louisville (IL). Optioned C Michael Papierski to Louisville.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with C Tony Wolters on a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 1B Darick Hall to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled 3B Yairo Munoz from Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated INF Ke’Bryan Hayes from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Kevin Padlo to Indianapolis (IL). Assigned C Jose Godoy to Indianapolis after he cleared waivers.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled LHP Matthew Liberatore from Memphis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed LHP Jonathan Bermudez off waivers from Houston.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Placed RHP Edubray Ramos on the reserve/left team list.

BASKETBALL

MIAMI HEAT — Re-signed F Udonis Haslem.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F C.J. Elleby and F/C Luka Garza.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released P Nolan Cooney, CB Cortez Davis, TE Josh Hokit and RB T.J. Pledger. Waived CB Darrell Baker Jr. with an injury designation.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed OL Ike Boettger on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived FB Jake Bargas, DB Bopete Keyes, DL Lacale London and WR Dazz Newsome. Released OL Julien Davenport (vested veteran).

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed S Jessie Bates. Placed S Brandon Wilson on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived QB Drew Pitt.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived K Lirim Hajrullahu, LB Christian Sam, TE Jeremy Sprinkle, WR Jaquarii Roberson and CB Quandre Mosely.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived RB Stevie Scott III and WR Trey Quinn and OT Casey Tucker with an injury designation. Placed G Tom Compton on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Shaun Dion Hamilton. Placed FB Jason Cabinda, DLs Romeo Okwara and Josh Paschal on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list and WR Jameson Williams on the reserve/non-football injury (NFI) list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released S Vernon Scott and WR Danny Davis. Placed RB Kylin Hill on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived C Alex Mollette and RB C.J. Verdell.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released G Wes Martin. Claimed K James McCourt off waivers from L.A. Chargers. Re-signed QB Jake Luton. Waived K Ryan Santoso.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released RB Kenyan Drake.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived P Sterling Hofrichter, LB Deandre Johnson and S Sheldrick Redwine. Placed CB Mackensie Alexander and FB John Lovett on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived TE Shaun Beyer and CB Harrison Hand. Placed LB Ryan Connelly and WR Blake Broehl on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed LB Ronnie Perkins on injured reserve and OL Andrew Stueber on the reserve/non-football injury (NFI) list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed LB Darrian Beavers and TEs Ricky Seals-Jones and Andre Miller on injured reserve. Placed OLs Matt Peart and Nick Gates on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

NEW YORK JETS — Released K Eddy Pineiro.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed CB Jason Verrett and DT Kalia Davis on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived TE Tanner Hudson, OT Sam Schlueter and LB Jeremiah Gemmel.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed TE Cade Brewer. Waived G Shamarious Gilmore.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed K Caleb Shudak on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Placed C Tyler Larsen and DE Chase Young on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Released WR Kelvin Harmon and T Rashod Hill. Placed LB Nathan Gerry on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed Ds Dennis Cholowski and Paul LaDue and LW Arnaud Durandeau to two-year, two-way contracts and F Hudson Fasching to a one-year, two-way contract.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Named Travis Lay strength and conditioning coach, Kris Horn video coordinator and Corey Dirks assistant athletic trainer.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Brett Gallant to a one-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with Fs Jade Miller and Ty Pelton-Byce on standard player contracts (SPC) for the 2022-23 season.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D Harvey Neville to a two-year contract with options through 2026.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M Ignacia Gil to a one-year contract through the end of the 2022 season; he will occupy an international spot pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Jeremy Rafanello to a one-and-a-half-year contract with options for a third and fourth year.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Acquired F Valerie Gauvin in a trade with North Carolina in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) and a conditional 2024 second round draft pick.

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed D Burninha for through the 2023 season pending receipt of her international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Named Eilish Devine assistant athletic director for marketing and promotions.

MCKENDREE — Promoted Massy Arnold to associated athletics director.

SYRACUSE — Promoted Brad Wittke to associate athletic director for football operations.

RHODE ISLAND — Named Jhamal Diggs and Derek Shanks assistant women’s basketball coaches.

UNION (NY) — Named Anthony Scaravilo and Andrew Lehning assistant men’s soccer coaches.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.