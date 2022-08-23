Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated INF Jonathan Arauz from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Norfolk (IL). BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 19 and 1B Eric Hosmer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 21. Recalled RHP Josh Winckowski and 1B/OF Franchy Cordero from Worcester (IL). CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Tanner... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated INF Jonathan Arauz from the 10-day IL and optioned him to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Nathan Eovaldi on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 19 and 1B Eric Hosmer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 21. Recalled RHP Josh Winckowski and 1B/OF Franchy Cordero from Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Tanner Banks from Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed INF Jonathan Schoop on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 21. Recalled INF Zack Short from Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed 1B Vinnie Pasquantino on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Sebastian Rivero from Northwest Arkansas (TL) and RHP Jonathan Heasley from Omaha (IL). Optioned RHP Collin Snider to Omaha. Assigned LHP Amir Garrett to the active roster.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Byron Buxton on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Aaron Sanchez from St. Paul (IL). Recalled C Caleb Hamilton from St. Paul. Optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer to St. Paul.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHPs Tommy Romero and Kevin Herget for assignment. Reinstated RHP J.T. Chargois and LHP Brendan McKay from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated LHP Tim Mayza from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Zach Pop to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated SS Jake Hager for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of RHP Javier Assad from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Kevin Castro to Iowa. Selected the contract of RHP Nicholas Padilla, optioned him to Iowa and recalled him as the 27th man for a doubleheader. Transferred OF Jason Heyward from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed 3B Matt Reynolds on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 22 and RHP Graham Ashcraft on the 15-day IL retroactive to August 20. Agreed to terms with RF Stephen Piscotty on a minor league contract. Recalled C Chuckie Robinson, RHP T.J. Zeuch and OF Stuart Fairchild from Louisville (IL). Optioned C Michael Papierski to Louisville.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with C Tony Wolters on a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned 1B Darick Hall to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled 3B Yairo Munoz from Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated INF Ke’Bryan Hayes from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Kevin Padlo to Indianapolis (IL). Assigned C Jose Godoy to Indianapolis after he cleared waivers.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled LHP Matthew Liberatore from Memphis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed LHP Jonathan Bermudez off waivers from Houston.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled C Riley Adams from Rochester (IL). Reinstated RHP Erick Fedde from the 15-day IL and a rehab assignment. Designated RHP Tyler Clippard for assignment. Optioned C Tres Barrera to Rochester.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Placed RHP Edubray Ramos on the reserve/left team list.

BASKETBALL

MIAMI HEAT — Re-signed F Udonis Haslem.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F C.J. Elleby and F/C Luka Garza.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released P Nolan Cooney, CB Cortez Davis, TE Josh Hokit and RB T.J. Pledger. Waived CB Darrell Baker Jr. with an injury designation.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived WRs Auden Tate and Geronimo Allison, LB Kuony Deng and DB Lafayette Pitts and DL Jalen Dalton with an injury designation.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Demarcus Robinson. Placed RB Gus Edwards on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived WRs Jaylon Moore, Bailey Gaither, LB Diego Fagot, OT Jaryd Jones-Smith and WR Slade Bolden with an injury designation.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed OL Ike Boettger on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed QB Matt Corral and CB Duke Dawson on injured reserve. Waived TE Jared Scott. Assigned LB Khalan Tolson to injured reserve.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived FB Jake Bargas, DB Bopete Keyes, DL Lacale London and WR Dazz Newsome. Released OL Julien Davenport (vested veteran).

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed S Jessie Bates. Placed S Brandon Wilson on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived QB Drew Pitt.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived CB Parnell Motley, OT Wyatt Miller, DB Luther Kirk, P Joseph Charlton and TE Marcus Santos-Silva.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived K Lirim Hajrullahu, LB Christian Sam, TE Jeremy Sprinkle, WR Jaquarii Roberson and CB Quandre Mosely. Waived CB Kyron Brown and WR Ty Fryfogle with an injury settlement.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived RB Stevie Scott III and WR Trey Quinn and OT Casey Tucker with an injury designation. Placed G Tom Compton on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Shaun Dion Hamilton. Placed FB Jason Cabinda, DLs Romeo Okwara and Josh Paschal on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list and WR Jameson Williams on the reserve/non-football injury (NFI) list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released S Vernon Scott and WR Danny Davis. Placed RB Kylin Hill on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed WR John Metchie on the reserve/non-football injury (NFI) list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived C Alex Mollette and RB C.J. Verdell.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released G Wes Martin. Claimed K James McCourt off waivers from L.A. Chargers. Re-signed QB Jake Luton. Waived K Ryan Santoso. Acquired G Cole Van Lanen from Green Bay for a 2023 seventh-round pick.

KANASAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed RB Derrick Gore on injured reserve and T Lucas Niang on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived DB Tevaughn Campbel and LBs Damon Lloyd and Ty Shelby with an injury designation.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released RB Kenyan Drake and DB Cre’von LeBlanc with an injury designation. Waived CB Chris Jones and WR Chris Lacy.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived P Sterling Hofrichter, LB Deandre Johnson and S Sheldrick Redwine. Placed CB Mackensie Alexander and FB John Lovett on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived TE Shaun Beyer and CB Harrison Hand. Placed LB Ryan Connelly and WR Blake Broehl on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed LB Ronnie Perkins on injured reserve and OL Andrew Stueber on the reserve/non-football injury (NFI) list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived OT Sage Doxtater with an injury settlement.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed LB Darrian Beavers and TEs Ricky Seals-Jones and Andre Miller on injured reserve. Placed OLs Matt Peart and Nick Gates on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

NEW YORK JETS — Released K Eddy Pineiro. Waived OT Isaiah Williams and DB Elijah Riley.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived T Jarrid Williams, RB DeAndre Torrey and CB Josh Blackwell. Placed T/G Brett Toth and TE Tyree Jackson on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived LB Genard Avery, WR Chistian Blake, RB Mataeo Durant, QB Chris Oladokun and K Nick Sciba.

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Waived LB Damon Lloyd, CB Tevuaghn Campbell and DE Ty Shelby with injury designations. Signed DB Michael Jacquet.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed CB Jason Verrett and DT Kalia Davis on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived TE Tanner Hudson, OT Sam Schlueter and LB Jeremiah Gemmel. Placed WR Austin Mack on injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed TE Cade Brewer. Waived G Shamarious Gilmore.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived TE Bug Howard with an injury designation.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed K Caleb Shudak on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Placed C Tyler Larsen and DE Chase Young on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Released WR Kelvin Harmon and T Rashod Hill. Waived TE Sammis Reyes with an injury settlement. Placed LB Nathan Gerry on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Agreed to terms with G Calle Clang on a three-year entry level contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed C Paul Stastny to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed Ds Dennis Cholowski, Paul LaDue and LW Arnaud Durandeau to two-year, two-way contracts and F Hudson Fasching to a one-year, two-way contract.

American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Named Travis Lay strength and conditioning coach, Kris Horn video coordinator and Corey Dirks assistant athletic trainer.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Brett Gallant to a one-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with Fs Jade Miller and Ty Pelton-Byce on standard player contracts (SPC) for the 2022-23 season.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D Harvey Neville to a two-year contract with options through 2026.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed M Ignacia Gil to a one-year contract through the end of the 2022 season; he will occupy an international spot pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Jeremy Rafanello to a one-and-a-half-year contract with options for a third and fourth year.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Acquired F Valerie Gauvin in a trade with North Carolina in exchange for general allocation money (GAM) and a conditional 2024 second round draft pick.

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed D Burninha for through the 2023 season pending receipt of her international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

COLLEGE

DOANE — Named Zack Wilcox head women’s wrestling coach and Tsogtbayar Tserendagva assistant coach.

FORDHAM — Named Eilish Devine assistant athletic director for marketing and promotions.

MCKENDREE — Promoted Massy Arnold to associated athletics director.

SYRACUSE — Promoted Brad Wittke to associate athletic director for football operations.

RHODE ISLAND — Named Jhamal Diggs and Derek Shanks assistant women’s basketball coaches.

UNION (NY) — Named Anthony Scaravilo and Andrew Lehning assistant men’s soccer coaches.

