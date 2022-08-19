Twins host the Rangers in first of 4-game series

Texas Rangers (53-65, third in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (61-55, second in the AL Central) Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (9-3, 2.79 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 125 strikeouts); Twins: Dylan Bundy (6-5, 4.76 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -142, Rangers +120; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins start a four-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Minnesota has a 34-25 record at home and a 61-55 record overall. Twins hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Texas is 53-65 overall and 26-31 on the road. The Rangers have a 23-49 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The matchup Friday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .335 batting average to rank 10th on the Twins, and has 22 doubles, a triple and six home runs. Jose Miranda is 15-for-42 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has 15 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs while hitting .252 for the Rangers. Marcus Semien is 7-for-40 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .270 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rangers: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Twins: Tyler Mahle: day-to-day (shoulder), Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (knee), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (ribcage), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Spencer Howard: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dennis Santana: 15-Day IL (ankle), Kole Calhoun: 10-Day IL (heel), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (side), Mitch Garver: 60-Day IL (forearm), Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

