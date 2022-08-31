Trending:
Uhre scores in Philadelphia Union’s 4-1 win over Atlanta

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 9:57 pm
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored to help lead the Philadelphia Union to a 4-1 victory over Atlanta United on Wednesday night.

The Union (16-4-9) never trailed after Uhre made it 2-1 in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

The Union also got one goal apiece from Julian Carranza, Nathan Harriel and Daniel Gazdag.

Andrew Gutman scored the only goal for United (8-11-9).

Up next for the Union is a matchup Saturday with the New York Red Bulls on the road, while United visits the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories