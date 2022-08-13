On Air: This Just In
US beats Austria 7-0, improves to 3-0 in world junior

The Associated Press
August 13, 2022 5:38 pm
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Wyatt Kaiser and Carter Mazur each scored twice and the United States beat winless Austria 7-0 on Saturday to improve to 3-0 in group play in the world junior championship.

Matt Coronato, Red Savage and Sasha Pastujov also scored for the defending champion Americans. Andrew Oke stopped 11 shots in the first two periods and Remington Keopple made four saves in the third.

The U.S. will finish Group A play Sunday...

The U.S. will finish Group A play Sunday against Sweden.

Also Saturday, Canada faced the Czech Republic in Group A, and Germany played Switzerland in Group B.

