US Open Results

Tuesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Tuesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

First Round

Jessica Pegula (8), United States, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-2.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-3, 6-0.

