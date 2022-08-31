US Open Results

Wednesday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Second Round
Ons Jabeur (5), Tunisia, def. Elizabeth Mandlik, United States, 7-5, 6-2.
Shelby Rogers (31), United States, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-1.
Men’s Doubles
First Round
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Cristian Rodriguez, Colombia, and Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
First Round
Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (10), Australia, def. Madison Brengle and Claire Liu, United States, 6-4, 6-0.
