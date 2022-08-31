On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

US Open Results

The Associated Press
August 31, 2022 12:11 pm
< a min read
      

Wednesday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Second Round

Ons Jabeur (5), Tunisia, def. Elizabeth Mandlik, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Shelby Rogers (31), United States, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles
First Round

Wednesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Ons Jabeur (5), Tunisia, def. Elizabeth Mandlik, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Shelby Rogers (31), United States, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Cristian Rodriguez, Colombia, and Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (10), Australia, def. Madison Brengle and Claire Liu, United States, 6-4, 6-0.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: A deadline to shift from paper to electronic records, as mandated by NARA and OMB, underscores the need for agencies to implement a broad digitization strategy. Download our exclusive ebook for expert advice on how to do that from EPA, GPO, the Library of Congress and NARA.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|7 17th Annual AFCEA Oklahoma City Golf...
9|7 Zoom EBC Tour for Battelle
9|7 Exploring AI-Powered Automation for IT...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories