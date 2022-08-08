USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL PRESEASON COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 8/8/2022 The preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM LAST SEASON in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received. RecordPtsPvs1. Alabama (54)13-2163422. Ohio St. (5)11-2156453. Georgia (6)14-1154214. Clemson10-31356165. Notre Dame11-2128496. Michigan12-2123237. Texas A&M8-41219258. Utah10-41134129. Oklahoma11-210271010. Baylor12-2891611. Oklahoma St.12-2859712. Oregon10-47342113. NC State9-37261914. Michigan St.11-2711815.... READ MORE

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 8/8/2022

The preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM LAST SEASON in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Alabama (54) 13-2 1634 2 2. Ohio St. (5) 11-2 1564 5 3. Georgia (6) 14-1 1542 1 4. Clemson 10-3 1356 16 5. Notre Dame 11-2 1284 9 6. Michigan 12-2 1232 3 7. Texas A&M 8-4 1219 25 8. Utah 10-4 1134 12 9. Oklahoma 11-2 1027 10 10. Baylor 12-2 891 6 11. Oklahoma St. 12-2 859 7 12. Oregon 10-4 734 21 13. NC State 9-3 726 19 14. Michigan St. 11-2 711 8 15. Southern Cal 4-8 602 NR 16. Pittsburgh 11-3 450 13 17. Miami 7-5 433 NR 18. Texas (1) 5-7 383 NR 19. Wake Forest 11-3 381 14 20. Wisconsin 9-4 369 NR 21. Kentucky 10-3 353 15 22. Cincinnati 13-1 339 4 23. Arkansas 9-4 334 20 24. Mississippi 10-3 327 11 25. Houston 12-2 257 17

Dropped out: No. 18 Louisiana-Lafayette (13-1); No. 22 Brigham Young (10-3); No. 23 Iowa (10-4); No. 24 Utah State (11-3).

Others receiving votes: Iowa (10-4) 248; Penn State (7-6) 246; Tennessee (7-6) 163; Brigham Young (10-3) 152; LSU (6-7) 143; Auburn (6-7) 98; Central Florida (9-4) 55; North Carolina (6-7) 34; San Diego State (12-2) 25; Fresno State (10-3) 21; Mississippi State (7-6) 19; Florida (6-7) 17; Air Force (10-3) 12; Utah State (11-3) 12; Appalachian State (10-4) 10; Boise State (7-5) 10; UCLA (8-4) 10; Minnesota (9-4) 6; South Carolina (7-6) 5; Kansas State (8-5) 4; Army (9-4) 3; Iowa State (7-6) 3; Coastal Carolina (11-2) 2; Louisiana-Lafayette (13-1) 2; SMU (8-4) 2; Oregon State (7-6) 2; Purdue (9-4) 2; Florida State (5-7) 1; Louisville (6-7) 1; Texas-San Antonio (12-2) 1.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.