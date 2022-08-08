USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL PRESEASON COACHES POLL

On Air: The Search for Accountability/Space Hour/Accelerating Government (Rotation)
The Associated Press
August 8, 2022 1:13 pm
USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 8/8/2022

The preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM LAST SEASON in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (54) 13-2 1634 2
2. Ohio St. (5) 11-2 1564 5
3. Georgia (6) 14-1 1542 1
4. Clemson 10-3 1356 16
5. Notre Dame 11-2 1284 9
6. Michigan 12-2 1232 3
7. Texas A&M 8-4 1219 25
8. Utah 10-4 1134 12
9. Oklahoma 11-2 1027 10
10. Baylor 12-2 891 6
11. Oklahoma St. 12-2 859 7
12. Oregon 10-4 734 21
13. NC State 9-3 726 19
14. Michigan St. 11-2 711 8
15. Southern Cal 4-8 602 NR
16. Pittsburgh 11-3 450 13
17. Miami 7-5 433 NR
18. Texas (1) 5-7 383 NR
19. Wake Forest 11-3 381 14
20. Wisconsin 9-4 369 NR
21. Kentucky 10-3 353 15
22. Cincinnati 13-1 339 4
23. Arkansas 9-4 334 20
24. Mississippi 10-3 327 11
25. Houston 12-2 257 17

Dropped out: No. 18 Louisiana-Lafayette (13-1); No. 22 Brigham Young (10-3); No. 23 Iowa (10-4); No. 24 Utah State (11-3).

Others receiving votes: Iowa (10-4) 248; Penn State (7-6) 246; Tennessee (7-6) 163; Brigham Young (10-3) 152; LSU (6-7) 143; Auburn (6-7) 98; Central Florida (9-4) 55; North Carolina (6-7) 34; San Diego State (12-2) 25; Fresno State (10-3) 21; Mississippi State (7-6) 19; Florida (6-7) 17; Air Force (10-3) 12; Utah State (11-3) 12; Appalachian State (10-4) 10; Boise State (7-5) 10; UCLA (8-4) 10; Minnesota (9-4) 6; South Carolina (7-6) 5; Kansas State (8-5) 4; Army (9-4) 3; Iowa State (7-6) 3; Coastal Carolina (11-2) 2; Louisiana-Lafayette (13-1) 2; SMU (8-4) 2; Oregon State (7-6) 2; Purdue (9-4) 2; Florida State (5-7) 1; Louisville (6-7) 1; Texas-San Antonio (12-2) 1.

