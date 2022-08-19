Trending:
USGA Amateur Championship

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 11:26 pm
Friday
At Ridgewood Country Club
Paramus, N.J.
Yardage: 7,335; Par: 71
Quarterfinals

Dylan Menante, Carlsbad, Calif. (142) def. Nicholas Gross, Downingtown, Pa. (146), 4 and 3.

Sam Bennett, Madisonville, Texas (144) def. Stewart Hagestad, Newport Beach, Calif. (143), 3 and 2.

Ben Carr, Columbus, Ga. (144) def. Alex Price, Hillsboro, Va. (143), 2 and 1.

Derek Hitchner, Minneapolis, Minn. (146) def. Shea Lague, Jamul, Calif. (145), 3 and 2.

