USGA Men’s Senior Amateur Championship Scores

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 8:39 pm
4 min read
      

At The Kittansett ClubMarion, Mass.Yardage: 6,638; Par: 71Second Round

Jeff Wilson, Fairfield, Calif. 70-70_140

Jeff Wilson, Fairfield, Calif. 70-70_140

Miles McConnell, Tampa, Fla. 68-72_140

Sean Knapp, Oakmont, Pa. 70-71_141

Sunday
At The Kittansett Club
Marion, Mass.
Yardage: 6,638; Par: 71
Second Round

Jeff Wilson, Fairfield, Calif. 70-70_140

Miles McConnell, Tampa, Fla. 68-72_140

Sean Knapp, Oakmont, Pa. 70-71_141

Jon Brown, Adel, Iowa 72-70_142

Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga. 69-73_142

Daniel Neveu, Pinehurst, N.C. 72-70_142

Chip Lutz, Reading, Pa. 71-72_143

Rusty Strawn, McDonough, Ga. 72-72_144

Steve Harwell, Mooresville, N.C. 75-70_145

Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C. 72-73_145

Wayne Fredrick, Springfield, Mo. 74-71_145

Roger Newsom, Virginia Beach, Va. 70-75_145

Matt Sughrue, Arlington, Va. 74-72_146

Doug Hanzel, Savannah, Ga. 71-75_146

Craig Davis, Chula Vista, Calif. 74-73_147

Stephen Jensen, England 74-73_147

Tom Winegardner, Lothian, Md. 75-72_147

Danny Nelson, Savannah, Ga. 76-71_147

Walker Taylor, Wrightsville Beach, N.C. 73-74_147

Jack Larkin Sr., Atlanta 76-72_148

William Mitchell, Atlanta 73-75_148

Bart Goodwin, Flower Mound, Texas 73-75_148

Curtis Skinner, Lake Bluff, Ill. 72-76_148

Lewis Stephenson, Mansfield, Texas 74-74_148

Jim Muething, Cincinnati 78-71_149

Tom Jereb, Concord, Ohio 75-74_149

Neal Barfield, Dallas 74-75_149

Michael McCoy, Des Moines, Iowa 78-71_149

Tim Sheppard, East Peoria, Ill. 73-76_149

Mitch Wilson, Kalamazoo, Mich. 75-74_149

Erik Hanson, Kirkland, Wash. 76-73_149

Jeff Mallette, North Canton, Ohio 77-72_149

Rick Cloninger, Rock Hill, S.C. 70-79_149

Bryan Waters, San Francisco 73-76_149

Craig Steinberg, Agoura Hills, Calif. 75-75_150

Jim Plotkin, Carlsbad, Calif. 76-74_150

Roger Hoit, Delray Beach, Fla. 77-73_150

Kenneth Bakst, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 74-76_150

John Derrick, Waco, Texas 77-73_150

Harris Podvey, West Caldwell, N.J. 74-76_150

Larry Nunez, Austin, Texas 75-76_151

Frank Vana, Boxford, Mass. 76-75_151

Jeff Frazier, Mechanicsburg, Pa. 75-76_151

Terry Rice, Midland, Texas 73-78_151

Jeff Burda, Modesto, Calif. 79-72_151

Jim Doing, Verona, Wis. 76-75_151

Randal Lewis, Alma, Mich. 75-77_152

Oscar Mestre, Berwyn, Pa. 76-76_152

Rob Cowan, Canada 77-75_152

Peter Detemple, Canada 77-75_152

Robert Funk, Canyon Lake, Calif. 79-73_152

Rupert Kellock, England 76-76_152

Lee Porter, Greensboro, N.C. 77-75_152

Scott Copeland, Miami Beach, Fla. 76-76_152

Joe Palmer, Norwalk, Iowa 75-77_152

Buddy Allen, Pevely, Mo. 78-74_152

John Adams, San Clemente, Calif. 76-76_152

John Pate, Santa Barbara, Calif. 72-80_152

Gene Elliott, West des Moines, Iowa 77-75_152

14-for-5 playoff to be played on Monday

Tom Lape, Atlanta 76-77_153

Michael Zoerhoff, Caledonia, Mich. 77-76_153

Luc Guilbault, Canada 79-74_153

David M. Brown, Canonsburg, Pa. 77-76_153

John Wright, Fairhope, Ala. 76-77_153

Glenn Hogle, Henderson, Nev. 78-75_153

Edward Brown, Jupiter, Fla. 75-78_153

Stan Humphries, Monroe, La. 79-74_153

Randy Haag, Orinda, Calif. 75-78_153

Jerry Gunthorpe, Ovid, Mich. 77-76_153

Michael Boden, Sandwich, Mass. 78-75_153

John Hornbeck, Saratoga, Wyo. 80-73_153

Greg Sato, South Pasadena, Calif. 77-76_153

Mark Morgan, Shingle Springs, Calif. 78-75_153

Missed the cut

Robert Sheats, Atlanta 76-78_154

Darren Ritchie, Canada 74-80_154

James Volpenhein, Cincinnati 74-80_154

Pat Chisholm, Franklin, Tenn. 78-76_154

Patrick Tallent, Juno Beach, Fla. 78-76_154

Pete Williams, Juno Beach, Fla. 78-76_154

Don Walsworth, Leawood, Kan. 76-78_154

Richard Kerper, Oldsmar, Fla. 78-76_154

Joe Sposi, Scottsdale, Ariz. 77-77_154

Dave Bunker, Canada 79-76_155

Tom Gieselman, Commerce Township, Mich. 78-77_155

Mike Steiert, Fairway, Kan. 83-72_155

Mike Albonetti, Memphis, Tenn. 78-77_155

Donald Foberg, Pembroke, Mass. 74-81_155

Michael Stieler, Ripon, Calif. 77-78_155

David Levan, Ann Arbor, Mich. 80-76_156

Rick Frieburg, Anoka, Minn. 80-76_156

Tom Brandes, Bellevue, Wash. 79-77_156

James Sweeney, Crescent Springs, Ky. 77-79_156

Rich Buckner, Hobe Sound, Fla. 75-81_156

Dave Ryan, Taylorville, Ill. 81-75_156

Andrew Whitacre, The Woodlands, Texas 78-78_156

Michael Dunsmore, Elizabethtown, N.Y. 78-79_157

Steve Vancil, Happy Valley, Ore. 81-76_157

Robert Gregorski, Menasha, Wis. 80-77_157

David Jones, Norwich, Conn. 78-79_157

Rob Nelson, Palmer, Alaska 84-73_157

Mike Riley, Panama City, Fla. 83-74_157

John Chiesa, Phoenix 77-80_157

Randall Mahar, Portland, Ore. 82-75_157

Kirk Rose, San Clemente, Calif. 80-77_157

Anton Salome, Socorro, N.M. 80-77_157

John Wegmann, Southwest Ranches, Fla. 81-76_157

Ryan Fox, West End, N.C. 75-82_157

Mark Weston, Windermere, Fla. 82-75_157

Bob Bailey, Yorktown, Va. 80-77_157

Bill Barnes, Bonita Springs, Fla. 78-80_158

Douglas Jones, Brandon, Fla. 79-79_158

Todd Barsotti, Fresno, Calif. 80-78_158

Earl Morley, Las Vegas, 79-79_158

Rocky Sperka, New Berlin, Wis. 81-77_158

Curtis Holck, Ankeny, Iowa 79-80_159

Doug Snoap, Apopka, Fla. 87-72_159

David C. Brown, Atlanta 80-79_159

Daniel Brassil, Chicago 78-81_159

Gary Smith, Hilton Head Island, S.C. 82-77_159

Michael Peterson, Lincoln, Neb. 83-76_159

Fred Ridley, Tampa, Fla. 80-79_159

Christopher Housen, Tequesta, Fla. 82-77_159

Victor Minovich, Thornton, Colo. 82-77_159

Glenn Smeraglio, Ambler, Pa. 83-77_160

Matthew Haefele, Bergen, N.Y. 83-77_160

Danny Turbide, Canada 78-82_160

John Fisher, Opelika, Ala. 78-82_160

Tim Hanlon, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 85-75_160

David Ortego, Spring, Texas 79-81_160

Gary Pugh, Asheboro, N.C. 84-77_161

Stewart Alexander, Auburn, Ala. 79-82_161

Tim Beach, Chico, Calif. 80-81_161

Chuck O’Brien, Draper, Utah 80-81_161

William Everett, Hebron, N.H. 82-79_161

Nathaniel Crosby, Jupiter, Fla. 84-77_161

Keith Decker, Martinsville, Va. 76-85_161

Bruce Robinett, Meridian, Idaho 78-83_161

John Husband, Canada 77-85_162

George Byrd, Diamondhead, Miss. 83-79_162

Terry Werner, Dyer, Ind. 85-77_162

Dennis Parker, El Dorado, Ark. 81-81_162

Robert Moriarty, Fairfield, Conn. 81-81_162

Daniel Ystebo, Fargo, N.D. 77-85_162

Tom Lewis, Olympia, Wash. 80-82_162

Chris Storck, Reading, Pa. 76-86_162

Marc Gilmour, Lubbock, Texas 79-84_163

Paul Cannon, Heber City, Utah 82-82_164

Bob Beck, Allentown, Pa. 83-81_164

Harrison Rutter, Winston-Salem, N.C. 83-81_164

Tom Teichert, Chandler, Ariz. 82-83_165

Tom Yellin, New York 85-80_165

Jim Hamburger, Clinton Corners, N.Y. 83-83_166

Thomas Bagley, Concord, Mass. 82-85_167

Eric Ashworth, Orange, Conn. 81-89_170

Kevin VandenBerg, Pulaski, N.Y. 69-WD_WD

Greg Cesario, San Marcos, Calif. 83-WD_WD

