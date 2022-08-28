USGA Men’s Senior Amateur Championship Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
SundayAt The Kittansett ClubMarion, Mass.Yardage: 6,638; Par: 71Second Round
Jeff Wilson, Fairfield, Calif. 70-70_140
Miles McConnell, Tampa, Fla. 68-72_140
Sean Knapp, Oakmont, Pa. 70-71_141
|Sunday
|At The Kittansett Club
|Marion, Mass.
|Yardage: 6,638; Par: 71
|Second Round
Jeff Wilson, Fairfield, Calif. 70-70_140
Miles McConnell, Tampa, Fla. 68-72_140
Sean Knapp, Oakmont, Pa. 70-71_141
Jon Brown, Adel, Iowa 72-70_142
Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga. 69-73_142
Daniel Neveu, Pinehurst, N.C. 72-70_142
Chip Lutz, Reading, Pa. 71-72_143
Rusty Strawn, McDonough, Ga. 72-72_144
Steve Harwell, Mooresville, N.C. 75-70_145
Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C. 72-73_145
Wayne Fredrick, Springfield, Mo. 74-71_145
Roger Newsom, Virginia Beach, Va. 70-75_145
Matt Sughrue, Arlington, Va. 74-72_146
Doug Hanzel, Savannah, Ga. 71-75_146
Craig Davis, Chula Vista, Calif. 74-73_147
Stephen Jensen, England 74-73_147
Tom Winegardner, Lothian, Md. 75-72_147
Danny Nelson, Savannah, Ga. 76-71_147
Walker Taylor, Wrightsville Beach, N.C. 73-74_147
Jack Larkin Sr., Atlanta 76-72_148
William Mitchell, Atlanta 73-75_148
Bart Goodwin, Flower Mound, Texas 73-75_148
Curtis Skinner, Lake Bluff, Ill. 72-76_148
Lewis Stephenson, Mansfield, Texas 74-74_148
Jim Muething, Cincinnati 78-71_149
Tom Jereb, Concord, Ohio 75-74_149
Neal Barfield, Dallas 74-75_149
Michael McCoy, Des Moines, Iowa 78-71_149
Tim Sheppard, East Peoria, Ill. 73-76_149
Mitch Wilson, Kalamazoo, Mich. 75-74_149
Erik Hanson, Kirkland, Wash. 76-73_149
Jeff Mallette, North Canton, Ohio 77-72_149
Rick Cloninger, Rock Hill, S.C. 70-79_149
Bryan Waters, San Francisco 73-76_149
Craig Steinberg, Agoura Hills, Calif. 75-75_150
Jim Plotkin, Carlsbad, Calif. 76-74_150
Roger Hoit, Delray Beach, Fla. 77-73_150
Kenneth Bakst, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 74-76_150
John Derrick, Waco, Texas 77-73_150
Harris Podvey, West Caldwell, N.J. 74-76_150
Larry Nunez, Austin, Texas 75-76_151
Frank Vana, Boxford, Mass. 76-75_151
Jeff Frazier, Mechanicsburg, Pa. 75-76_151
Terry Rice, Midland, Texas 73-78_151
Jeff Burda, Modesto, Calif. 79-72_151
Jim Doing, Verona, Wis. 76-75_151
Randal Lewis, Alma, Mich. 75-77_152
Oscar Mestre, Berwyn, Pa. 76-76_152
Rob Cowan, Canada 77-75_152
Peter Detemple, Canada 77-75_152
Robert Funk, Canyon Lake, Calif. 79-73_152
Rupert Kellock, England 76-76_152
Lee Porter, Greensboro, N.C. 77-75_152
Scott Copeland, Miami Beach, Fla. 76-76_152
Joe Palmer, Norwalk, Iowa 75-77_152
Buddy Allen, Pevely, Mo. 78-74_152
John Adams, San Clemente, Calif. 76-76_152
John Pate, Santa Barbara, Calif. 72-80_152
Gene Elliott, West des Moines, Iowa 77-75_152
|14-for-5 playoff to be played on Monday
Tom Lape, Atlanta 76-77_153
Michael Zoerhoff, Caledonia, Mich. 77-76_153
Luc Guilbault, Canada 79-74_153
David M. Brown, Canonsburg, Pa. 77-76_153
John Wright, Fairhope, Ala. 76-77_153
Glenn Hogle, Henderson, Nev. 78-75_153
Edward Brown, Jupiter, Fla. 75-78_153
Stan Humphries, Monroe, La. 79-74_153
Randy Haag, Orinda, Calif. 75-78_153
Jerry Gunthorpe, Ovid, Mich. 77-76_153
Michael Boden, Sandwich, Mass. 78-75_153
John Hornbeck, Saratoga, Wyo. 80-73_153
Greg Sato, South Pasadena, Calif. 77-76_153
Mark Morgan, Shingle Springs, Calif. 78-75_153
|Missed the cut
Robert Sheats, Atlanta 76-78_154
Darren Ritchie, Canada 74-80_154
James Volpenhein, Cincinnati 74-80_154
Pat Chisholm, Franklin, Tenn. 78-76_154
Patrick Tallent, Juno Beach, Fla. 78-76_154
Pete Williams, Juno Beach, Fla. 78-76_154
Don Walsworth, Leawood, Kan. 76-78_154
Richard Kerper, Oldsmar, Fla. 78-76_154
Joe Sposi, Scottsdale, Ariz. 77-77_154
Dave Bunker, Canada 79-76_155
Tom Gieselman, Commerce Township, Mich. 78-77_155
Mike Steiert, Fairway, Kan. 83-72_155
Mike Albonetti, Memphis, Tenn. 78-77_155
Donald Foberg, Pembroke, Mass. 74-81_155
Michael Stieler, Ripon, Calif. 77-78_155
David Levan, Ann Arbor, Mich. 80-76_156
Rick Frieburg, Anoka, Minn. 80-76_156
Tom Brandes, Bellevue, Wash. 79-77_156
James Sweeney, Crescent Springs, Ky. 77-79_156
Rich Buckner, Hobe Sound, Fla. 75-81_156
Dave Ryan, Taylorville, Ill. 81-75_156
Andrew Whitacre, The Woodlands, Texas 78-78_156
Michael Dunsmore, Elizabethtown, N.Y. 78-79_157
Steve Vancil, Happy Valley, Ore. 81-76_157
Robert Gregorski, Menasha, Wis. 80-77_157
David Jones, Norwich, Conn. 78-79_157
Rob Nelson, Palmer, Alaska 84-73_157
Mike Riley, Panama City, Fla. 83-74_157
John Chiesa, Phoenix 77-80_157
Randall Mahar, Portland, Ore. 82-75_157
Kirk Rose, San Clemente, Calif. 80-77_157
Anton Salome, Socorro, N.M. 80-77_157
John Wegmann, Southwest Ranches, Fla. 81-76_157
Ryan Fox, West End, N.C. 75-82_157
Mark Weston, Windermere, Fla. 82-75_157
Bob Bailey, Yorktown, Va. 80-77_157
Bill Barnes, Bonita Springs, Fla. 78-80_158
Douglas Jones, Brandon, Fla. 79-79_158
Todd Barsotti, Fresno, Calif. 80-78_158
Earl Morley, Las Vegas, 79-79_158
Rocky Sperka, New Berlin, Wis. 81-77_158
Curtis Holck, Ankeny, Iowa 79-80_159
Doug Snoap, Apopka, Fla. 87-72_159
David C. Brown, Atlanta 80-79_159
Daniel Brassil, Chicago 78-81_159
Gary Smith, Hilton Head Island, S.C. 82-77_159
Michael Peterson, Lincoln, Neb. 83-76_159
Fred Ridley, Tampa, Fla. 80-79_159
Christopher Housen, Tequesta, Fla. 82-77_159
Victor Minovich, Thornton, Colo. 82-77_159
Glenn Smeraglio, Ambler, Pa. 83-77_160
Matthew Haefele, Bergen, N.Y. 83-77_160
Danny Turbide, Canada 78-82_160
John Fisher, Opelika, Ala. 78-82_160
Tim Hanlon, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 85-75_160
David Ortego, Spring, Texas 79-81_160
Gary Pugh, Asheboro, N.C. 84-77_161
Stewart Alexander, Auburn, Ala. 79-82_161
Tim Beach, Chico, Calif. 80-81_161
Chuck O’Brien, Draper, Utah 80-81_161
William Everett, Hebron, N.H. 82-79_161
Nathaniel Crosby, Jupiter, Fla. 84-77_161
Keith Decker, Martinsville, Va. 76-85_161
Bruce Robinett, Meridian, Idaho 78-83_161
John Husband, Canada 77-85_162
George Byrd, Diamondhead, Miss. 83-79_162
Terry Werner, Dyer, Ind. 85-77_162
Dennis Parker, El Dorado, Ark. 81-81_162
Robert Moriarty, Fairfield, Conn. 81-81_162
Daniel Ystebo, Fargo, N.D. 77-85_162
Tom Lewis, Olympia, Wash. 80-82_162
Chris Storck, Reading, Pa. 76-86_162
Marc Gilmour, Lubbock, Texas 79-84_163
Paul Cannon, Heber City, Utah 82-82_164
Bob Beck, Allentown, Pa. 83-81_164
Harrison Rutter, Winston-Salem, N.C. 83-81_164
Tom Teichert, Chandler, Ariz. 82-83_165
Tom Yellin, New York 85-80_165
Jim Hamburger, Clinton Corners, N.Y. 83-83_166
Thomas Bagley, Concord, Mass. 82-85_167
Eric Ashworth, Orange, Conn. 81-89_170
Kevin VandenBerg, Pulaski, N.Y. 69-WD_WD
Greg Cesario, San Marcos, Calif. 83-WD_WD
