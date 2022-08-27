On Air: This Just In
USGA Men’s Senior Amateur Championship Scores

The Associated Press
August 27, 2022 7:20 pm
4 min read
      

SaturdayAt The Kittansett ClubMarion, Mass.Yardage: 6,638; Par: 71First Round

Miles McConnell, Tampa, Fla. 33-35_68

Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga. 34-35_69

Kevin VandenBerg, Pulaski, N.Y. 36-33_69

Saturday
At The Kittansett Club
Marion, Mass.
Yardage: 6,638; Par: 71
First Round

Miles McConnell, Tampa, Fla. 33-35_68

Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga. 34-35_69

Kevin VandenBerg, Pulaski, N.Y. 36-33_69

Jeff Wilson, Fairfield, Calif. 34-36_70

Sean Knapp, Oakmont, Pa. 36-34_70

Rick Cloninger, Rock Hill, S.C. 36-34_70

Roger Newsom, Virginia Beach, Va. 36-34_70

Chip Lutz, Reading, Pa. 35-36_71

Doug Hanzel, Savannah, Ga. 36-35_71

Jon Brown, Adel, Iowa 36-36_72

Curtis Skinner, Lake Bluff, Ill. 37-35_72

Rusty Strawn, McDonough, Ga. 37-35_72

Daniel Neveu, Pinehurst, N.C. 37-35_72

Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C. 37-35_72

John Pate, Santa Barbara, Calif. 36-36_72

William Mitchell, Atlanta 38-35_73

Tim Sheppard, East Peoria, Ill. 35-38_73

Bart Goodwin, Flower Mound, Texas 39-34_73

Terry Rice, Midland, Texas 37-36_73

Bryan Waters, San Francisco 37-36_73

Walker Taylor, Wrightsville Beach, N.C. 37-36_73

Matt Sughrue, Arlington, Va. 39-35_74

Darren Ritchie, Canada 39-35_74

Craig Davis, Chula Vista, Calif. 39-35_74

James Volpenhein, Cincinnati, Ohio 39-35_74

Neal Barfield, Dallas 39-35_74

Stephen Jensen, England 40-34_74

Lewis Stephenson, Mansfield, Texas 37-37_74

Kenneth Bakst, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 37-37_74

Donald Foberg, Pembroke, Mass. 37-37_74

Wayne Fredrick, Springfield, Mo. 36-38_74

Harris Podvey, West Caldwell, N.J. 39-35_74

Craig Steinberg, Agoura Hills, Calif. 36-39_75

Randal Lewis, Alma, Mich. 39-36_75

Larry Nunez, Austin, Texas 37-38_75

Tom Jereb, Concord, Ohio 38-37_75

Rich Buckner, Hobe Sound, Fla. 39-36_75

Edward Brown, Jupiter, Fla. 36-39_75

Mitch Wilson, Kalamazoo, Mich. 39-36_75

Tom Winegardner, Lothian, Md. 38-37_75

Jeff Frazier, Mechanicsburg, Pa. 37-38_75

Steve Harwell, Mooresville, N.C. 39-36_75

Joe Palmer, Norwalk, Iowa 38-37_75

Randy Haag, Orinda, Calif. 38-37_75

Ryan Fox, West End, N.C. 40-35_75

Tom Lape, Atlanta 38-38_76

Jack Larkin Sr., Atlanta 38-38_76

Robert Sheats, Atlanta 38-38_76

Oscar Mestre, Berwyn, Pa. 37-39_76

Frank Vana, Boxford, Mass. 40-36_76

Jim Plotkin, Carlsbad, Calif. 38-38_76

Rupert Kellock, England 39-37_76

John Wright, Fairhope, Ala. 40-36_76

Erik Hanson, Kirkland, Wash. 37-39_76

Don Walsworth, Leawood, Kan. 39-37_76

Keith Decker, Martinsville, Va. 38-38_76

Scott Copeland, Miami Beach, Fla. 37-39_76

Chris Storck, Reading, Pa. 40-36_76

John Adams, San Clemente, Calif. 39-37_76

Danny Nelson, Savannah, Ga. 40-36_76

Jim Doing, Verona, Wis. 36-40_76

Michael Zoerhoff, Caledonia, Mich. 43-34_77

Rob Cowan, Canada 38-39_77

Peter Detemple, Canada 38-39_77

John Husband, Canada 36-41_77

David M. Brown, Canonsburg, Pa. 38-39_77

James Sweeney, Crescent Springs, Ky. 37-40_77

Roger Hoit, Delray Beach, Fla. 40-37_77

Daniel Ystebo, Fargo, N.D. 39-38_77

Lee Porter, Greensboro, N.C. 38-39_77

Jeff Mallette, North Canton, Ohio 40-37_77

Jerry Gunthorpe, Ovid, Mich. 40-37_77

John Chiesa, Phoenix, Ariz. 39-38_77

Michael Stieler, Ripon, Calif. 38-39_77

Joe Sposi, Scottsdale, Ariz. 38-39_77

Greg Sato, South Pasadena, Calif. 41-36_77

John Derrick, Waco, Texas 39-38_77

Gene Elliott, West des Moines, Iowa 40-37_77

Bill Barnes, Bonita Springs, Fla. 37-41_78

Danny Turbide, Canada 39-39_78

Daniel Brassil, Chicago 40-38_78

Jim Muething, Cincinnati 39-39_78

Tom Gieselman, Commerce Township, Mich. 41-37_78

Michael McCoy, Des Moines, Iowa 40-38_78

Michael Dunsmore, Elizabethtown, N.Y. 41-37_78

Pat Chisholm, Franklin, Tenn. 38-40_78

Glenn Hogle, Henderson, Nev. 42-36_78

Patrick Tallent, Juno Beach, Fla. 41-37_78

Pete Williams, Juno Beach, Fla. 39-39_78

Mike Albonetti, Memphis, Tenn. 37-41_78

Bruce Robinett, Meridian, Idaho 41-37_78

David Jones, Norwich, Conn. 40-38_78

Richard Kerper, Oldsmar, Fla. 39-39_78

John Fisher, Opelika, Ala. 39-39_78

Buddy Allen, Pevely, Mo. 39-39_78

Michael Boden, Sandwich, Mass. 40-38_78

Andrew Whitacre, The Woodlands, Texas 41-37_78

Mark Morgan, Shingle Springs, Calif. 40-38_78

Curtis Holck, Ankeny, Iowa 41-38_79

Stewart Alexander, Auburn, Ala. 42-37_79

Tom Brandes, Bellevue, Wash. 40-39_79

Douglas Jones, Brandon, Fla. 38-41_79

Dave Bunker, Canada 37-42_79

Luc Guilbault, Canada 41-38_79

Robert Funk, Canyon Lake, Calif. 40-39_79

Earl Morley, Las Vegas 41-38_79

Marc Gilmour, Lubbock, Texas 42-37_79

Jeff Burda, Modesto, Calif. 40-39_79

Stan Humphries, Monroe, La. 40-39_79

David Ortego, Spring, Texas 40-39_79

David Levan, Ann Arbor, Mich. 41-39_80

Rick Frieburg, Anoka, Minn. 42-38_80

David C. Brown, Atlanta 42-38_80

Tim Beach, Chico, Calif. 40-40_80

Chuck O’Brien, Draper, Utah 40-40_80

Todd Barsotti, Fresno, Calif. 41-39_80

Robert Gregorski, Menasha, Wis. 41-39_80

Tom Lewis, Olympia, Wash. 40-40_80

Kirk Rose, San Clemente, Calif. 40-40_80

John Hornbeck, Saratoga, Wyo. 40-40_80

Anton Salome, Socorro, N.M. 42-38_80

Fred Ridley, Tampa, Fla. 38-42_80

Bob Bailey, Yorktown, Va. 40-40_80

Dennis Parker, El Dorado, Ark. 41-40_81

Robert Moriarty, Fairfield, Conn. 41-40_81

Steve Vancil, Happy Valley, Ore. 40-41_81

Rocky Sperka, New Berlin, Wis. 40-41_81

Eric Ashworth, Orange, Conn. 42-39_81

John Wegmann, Southwest Ranches, Fla. 42-39_81

Dave Ryan, Taylorville, Ill. 43-38_81

Tom Teichert, Chandler, Ariz. 41-41_82

Thomas Bagley, Concord, Mass. 42-40_82

Paul Cannon, Heber City, Utah 39-43_82

William Everett, Hebron, N.H. 41-41_82

Gary Smith, Hilton Head Island, S.C. 40-42_82

Randall Mahar, Portland, Ore. 40-42_82

Christopher Housen, Tequesta, Fla. 42-40_82

Victor Minovich, Thornton, Colo. 43-39_82

Mark Weston, Windermere, Fla. 42-40_82

Glenn Smeraglio, Ambler, Pa. 39-44_83

Matthew Haefele, Bergen, N.Y. 42-41_83

Jim Hamburger, Clinton Corners, N.Y. 44-39_83

George Byrd, Diamondhead, Miss. 43-40_83

Mike Steiert, Fairway, Kan. 47-36_83

Michael Peterson, Lincoln, Neb. 43-40_83

Mike Riley, Panama City, Fla. 41-42_83

Bob Beck, Allentown, Pa. 43-40_83

Greg Cesario, San Marcos, Calif. 40-43_83

Harrison Rutter, Winston-Salem, N.C. 41-42_83

Gary Pugh, Asheboro, N.C. 39-45_84

Nathaniel Crosby, Jupiter, Fla. 44-40_84

Rob Nelson, Palmer, Alaska 48-36_84

Terry Werner, Dyer, Ind. 41-44_85

Tom Yellin, New York 45-40_85

Tim Hanlon, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 41-44_85

Doug Snoap, Apopka, Fla. 42-45_87

