USGA Men’s Senior Amateur Championship Scores

SaturdayAt The Kittansett ClubMarion, Mass.Yardage: 6,638; Par: 71First Round
Miles McConnell, Tampa, Fla. 33-35_68
Bob Royak, Alpharetta, Ga. 34-35_69
Kevin VandenBerg, Pulaski, N.Y. 36-33_69
Jeff Wilson, Fairfield, Calif. 34-36_70
Sean Knapp, Oakmont, Pa. 36-34_70
Rick Cloninger, Rock Hill, S.C. 36-34_70
Roger Newsom, Virginia Beach, Va. 36-34_70
Chip Lutz, Reading, Pa. 35-36_71
Doug Hanzel, Savannah, Ga. 36-35_71
Jon Brown, Adel, Iowa 36-36_72
Curtis Skinner, Lake Bluff, Ill. 37-35_72
Rusty Strawn, McDonough, Ga. 37-35_72
Daniel Neveu, Pinehurst, N.C. 37-35_72
Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C. 37-35_72
John Pate, Santa Barbara, Calif. 36-36_72
William Mitchell, Atlanta 38-35_73
Tim Sheppard, East Peoria, Ill. 35-38_73
Bart Goodwin, Flower Mound, Texas 39-34_73
Terry Rice, Midland, Texas 37-36_73
Bryan Waters, San Francisco 37-36_73
Walker Taylor, Wrightsville Beach, N.C. 37-36_73
Matt Sughrue, Arlington, Va. 39-35_74
Darren Ritchie, Canada 39-35_74
Craig Davis, Chula Vista, Calif. 39-35_74
James Volpenhein, Cincinnati, Ohio 39-35_74
Neal Barfield, Dallas 39-35_74
Stephen Jensen, England 40-34_74
Lewis Stephenson, Mansfield, Texas 37-37_74
Kenneth Bakst, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 37-37_74
Donald Foberg, Pembroke, Mass. 37-37_74
Wayne Fredrick, Springfield, Mo. 36-38_74
Harris Podvey, West Caldwell, N.J. 39-35_74
Craig Steinberg, Agoura Hills, Calif. 36-39_75
Randal Lewis, Alma, Mich. 39-36_75
Larry Nunez, Austin, Texas 37-38_75
Tom Jereb, Concord, Ohio 38-37_75
Rich Buckner, Hobe Sound, Fla. 39-36_75
Edward Brown, Jupiter, Fla. 36-39_75
Mitch Wilson, Kalamazoo, Mich. 39-36_75
Tom Winegardner, Lothian, Md. 38-37_75
Jeff Frazier, Mechanicsburg, Pa. 37-38_75
Steve Harwell, Mooresville, N.C. 39-36_75
Joe Palmer, Norwalk, Iowa 38-37_75
Randy Haag, Orinda, Calif. 38-37_75
Ryan Fox, West End, N.C. 40-35_75
Tom Lape, Atlanta 38-38_76
Jack Larkin Sr., Atlanta 38-38_76
Robert Sheats, Atlanta 38-38_76
Oscar Mestre, Berwyn, Pa. 37-39_76
Frank Vana, Boxford, Mass. 40-36_76
Jim Plotkin, Carlsbad, Calif. 38-38_76
Rupert Kellock, England 39-37_76
John Wright, Fairhope, Ala. 40-36_76
Erik Hanson, Kirkland, Wash. 37-39_76
Don Walsworth, Leawood, Kan. 39-37_76
Keith Decker, Martinsville, Va. 38-38_76
Scott Copeland, Miami Beach, Fla. 37-39_76
Chris Storck, Reading, Pa. 40-36_76
John Adams, San Clemente, Calif. 39-37_76
Danny Nelson, Savannah, Ga. 40-36_76
Jim Doing, Verona, Wis. 36-40_76
Michael Zoerhoff, Caledonia, Mich. 43-34_77
Rob Cowan, Canada 38-39_77
Peter Detemple, Canada 38-39_77
John Husband, Canada 36-41_77
David M. Brown, Canonsburg, Pa. 38-39_77
James Sweeney, Crescent Springs, Ky. 37-40_77
Roger Hoit, Delray Beach, Fla. 40-37_77
Daniel Ystebo, Fargo, N.D. 39-38_77
Lee Porter, Greensboro, N.C. 38-39_77
Jeff Mallette, North Canton, Ohio 40-37_77
Jerry Gunthorpe, Ovid, Mich. 40-37_77
John Chiesa, Phoenix, Ariz. 39-38_77
Michael Stieler, Ripon, Calif. 38-39_77
Joe Sposi, Scottsdale, Ariz. 38-39_77
Greg Sato, South Pasadena, Calif. 41-36_77
John Derrick, Waco, Texas 39-38_77
Gene Elliott, West des Moines, Iowa 40-37_77
Bill Barnes, Bonita Springs, Fla. 37-41_78
Danny Turbide, Canada 39-39_78
Daniel Brassil, Chicago 40-38_78
Jim Muething, Cincinnati 39-39_78
Tom Gieselman, Commerce Township, Mich. 41-37_78
Michael McCoy, Des Moines, Iowa 40-38_78
Michael Dunsmore, Elizabethtown, N.Y. 41-37_78
Pat Chisholm, Franklin, Tenn. 38-40_78
Glenn Hogle, Henderson, Nev. 42-36_78
Patrick Tallent, Juno Beach, Fla. 41-37_78
Pete Williams, Juno Beach, Fla. 39-39_78
Mike Albonetti, Memphis, Tenn. 37-41_78
Bruce Robinett, Meridian, Idaho 41-37_78
David Jones, Norwich, Conn. 40-38_78
Richard Kerper, Oldsmar, Fla. 39-39_78
John Fisher, Opelika, Ala. 39-39_78
Buddy Allen, Pevely, Mo. 39-39_78
Michael Boden, Sandwich, Mass. 40-38_78
Andrew Whitacre, The Woodlands, Texas 41-37_78
Mark Morgan, Shingle Springs, Calif. 40-38_78
Curtis Holck, Ankeny, Iowa 41-38_79
Stewart Alexander, Auburn, Ala. 42-37_79
Tom Brandes, Bellevue, Wash. 40-39_79
Douglas Jones, Brandon, Fla. 38-41_79
Dave Bunker, Canada 37-42_79
Luc Guilbault, Canada 41-38_79
Robert Funk, Canyon Lake, Calif. 40-39_79
Earl Morley, Las Vegas 41-38_79
Marc Gilmour, Lubbock, Texas 42-37_79
Jeff Burda, Modesto, Calif. 40-39_79
Stan Humphries, Monroe, La. 40-39_79
David Ortego, Spring, Texas 40-39_79
David Levan, Ann Arbor, Mich. 41-39_80
Rick Frieburg, Anoka, Minn. 42-38_80
David C. Brown, Atlanta 42-38_80
Tim Beach, Chico, Calif. 40-40_80
Chuck O’Brien, Draper, Utah 40-40_80
Todd Barsotti, Fresno, Calif. 41-39_80
Robert Gregorski, Menasha, Wis. 41-39_80
Tom Lewis, Olympia, Wash. 40-40_80
Kirk Rose, San Clemente, Calif. 40-40_80
John Hornbeck, Saratoga, Wyo. 40-40_80
Anton Salome, Socorro, N.M. 42-38_80
Fred Ridley, Tampa, Fla. 38-42_80
Bob Bailey, Yorktown, Va. 40-40_80
Dennis Parker, El Dorado, Ark. 41-40_81
Robert Moriarty, Fairfield, Conn. 41-40_81
Steve Vancil, Happy Valley, Ore. 40-41_81
Rocky Sperka, New Berlin, Wis. 40-41_81
Eric Ashworth, Orange, Conn. 42-39_81
John Wegmann, Southwest Ranches, Fla. 42-39_81
Dave Ryan, Taylorville, Ill. 43-38_81
Tom Teichert, Chandler, Ariz. 41-41_82
Thomas Bagley, Concord, Mass. 42-40_82
Paul Cannon, Heber City, Utah 39-43_82
William Everett, Hebron, N.H. 41-41_82
Gary Smith, Hilton Head Island, S.C. 40-42_82
Randall Mahar, Portland, Ore. 40-42_82
Christopher Housen, Tequesta, Fla. 42-40_82
Victor Minovich, Thornton, Colo. 43-39_82
Mark Weston, Windermere, Fla. 42-40_82
Glenn Smeraglio, Ambler, Pa. 39-44_83
Matthew Haefele, Bergen, N.Y. 42-41_83
Jim Hamburger, Clinton Corners, N.Y. 44-39_83
George Byrd, Diamondhead, Miss. 43-40_83
Mike Steiert, Fairway, Kan. 47-36_83
Michael Peterson, Lincoln, Neb. 43-40_83
Mike Riley, Panama City, Fla. 41-42_83
Bob Beck, Allentown, Pa. 43-40_83
Greg Cesario, San Marcos, Calif. 40-43_83
Harrison Rutter, Winston-Salem, N.C. 41-42_83
Gary Pugh, Asheboro, N.C. 39-45_84
Nathaniel Crosby, Jupiter, Fla. 44-40_84
Rob Nelson, Palmer, Alaska 48-36_84
Terry Werner, Dyer, Ind. 41-44_85
Tom Yellin, New York 45-40_85
Tim Hanlon, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. 41-44_85
Doug Snoap, Apopka, Fla. 42-45_87
