USGA Senior Women’s Open Par Scores

|Sunday
|At NCR Country Club
|Kettering, Ohio
|Yardage: 6,119; Par: 73
|Final Round
Jill McGill 74-71-71-71_289 -3
Leta Lindley 69-72-75-74_290 -2
Catriona Matthew 72-76-70-73_291 -1
Helen Alfredsson 70-70-75-76_291 -1
Juli Inkster 76-71-73-73_293 +1
Annika Sorenstam 73-70-73-77_293 +1
Laura Davies 71-76-68-78_293 +1
Catrin Nilsmark 69-76-76-73_294 +2
Michele Redman 75-74-71-75_295 +3
Liselotte Neumann 76-73-71-75_295 +3
Tammie Green 68-76-76-76_296 +4
Trish Johnson 73-73-73-79_298 +6
Stefania Croce 75-75-72-77_299 +7
Pat Hurst 70-78-78-74_300 +8
Patricia Ehrhart (a) 74-75-75-77_301 +9
Christa Johnson 75-77-77-77_301 +9
Lisa Grimes 76-73-73-79_301 +9
Jacqueline Gallagher-Smith 74-73-78-77_302 +10
Audra Burks 73-77-77-77_304 +12
Jamie Fischer 76-77-72-79_304 +12
Laurel Kean 72-78-75-80_305 +13
Yuko Saito 75-76-78-77_306 +14
Rosie Jones 74-78-78-77_307 +15
Dina Ammaccapane 76-80-73-78_308 +15
Sherry Andonian 76-77-79-76_309 +16
Judith Kyrinis (a) 72-81-77-78_309 +16
Maggie Will 79-73-75-81_309 +16
Lara Tennant (a) 75-76-81-77_309 +17
Ellen Port (a) 78-77-78-77_310 +18
Shelly Stouffer (a) 82-76-73-79_310 +18
Cathy Johnston-Forbes 74-75-79-82_310 +18
Denise Killeen 76-76-81-79_312 +20
Eriko Gejo 78-77-77-80_312 +20
Lisa DePaulo 78-78-75-81_312 +20
Moira Dunn-Bohls 78-76-76-82_312 +20
Tracy Hanson 75-77-83-78_313 +21
Danielle Ammaccapane 76-79-80-78_313 +21
Becky Iverson 78-77-78-80_313 +21
Amy Alcott 76-76-76-76_314 +22
Barb Moxness 78-77-81-79_315 +23
Michelle McGann 78-78-80-79_315 +23
Alison Nicholas 77-78-78-82_315 +23
Nicole Jeray 79-79-81-77_316 +24
Yukako Matsumoto 74-80-80-83_317 +25
Cheryl Anderson 75-83-75-82_318 +26
Hollis Stacy 79-78-78-83_318 +26
Dana Bates 79-79-82-79_319 +27
Elaine Crosby 78-80-81-81_320 +28
Susie Redman 76-82-83-80_321 +29
Lisa McGill (a) 79-77-83-85_324 +32
Yuko Ogura 80-78-86-81_325 +33
Cathy Panton-Lewis 80-77-87-82_326 +34
