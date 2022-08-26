USGA Senior Women’s Open Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
FridayAt NCR Country ClubKettering, OhioYardage: 6,119; Par: 73Second Round
Helen Alfredsson 70-70_140 -6
Leta Lindley 69-72_141 -5
Annika Sorenstam 73-70_143 -3
Tammie Green 68-76_144 -2
Catrin Nilsmark 69-76_145 -1
Jill McGill 74-71_145 -1
Trish Johnson 73-73_146 E
Jacqueline Gallagher-Smith 74-73_147 +1
Juli Inkster 76-71_147 +1
Laura Davies 71-76_147 +1
Catriona Matthew 72-76_148 +2
Pat Hurst 70-78_148 +2
Patricia Ehrhart (a) 74-75_149 +3
Cathy Johnston-Forbes 74-75_149 +3
Michele Redman 75-74_149 +3
Liselotte Neumann 76-73_149 +3
Lisa Grimes 76-73_149 +3
Audra Burks 73-77_150 +4
Laurel Kean 72-78_150 +4
Stefania Croce 75-75_150 +4
Yuko Saito 75-76_151 +5
Lara Tennant (a) 75-76_151 +5
Amy Alcott 76-76_152 +6
Maggie Will 79-73_152 +6
Tracy Hanson 75-77_152 +6
Denise Killeen 76-76_152 +6
Rosie Jones 74-78_152 +6
Christa Johnson 75-77_152 +6
Judith Kyrinis (a) 72-81_153 +7
Sherry Andonian 76-77_153 +7
Jamie Fischer 76-77_153 +7
Moira Dunn-Bohls 78-76_154 +8
Yukako Matsumoto 74-80_154 +8
Alison Nicholas 77-78_155 +9
Eriko Gejo 78-77_155 +9
Becky Iverson 78-77_155 +9
Barb Moxness 78-77_155 +9
Danielle Ammaccapane 76-79_155 +9
Ellen Port (a) 78-77_155 +9
Lisa McGill (a) 79-77_156 +10
Lisa DePaulo 78-78_156 +10
Michelle McGann 78-78_156 +10
Dina Ammaccapane 76-80_156 +10
Hollis Stacy 79-78_157 +11
Cathy Panton-Lewis 80-77_157 +11
Susie Redman 76-82_158 +12
Dana Bates 79-79_158 +12
Yuko Ogura 80-78_158 +12
Shelly Stouffer (a) 82-76_158 +12
Elaine Crosby 78-80_158 +12
Cheryl Anderson 75-83_158 +12
Nicole Jeray 79-79_158 +12
|Missed the cut
Michelle Dobek 74-85_159 +13
Leslie Spalding 78-81_159 +13
Pat Shriver 79-80_159 +13
Jane Geddes 78-81_159 +13
Sue Wooster (a) 79-80_159 +13
Yuka Shiroto 80-79_159 +13
Brandie Burton 82-78_160 +14
Laura Coble (a) 81-79_160 +14
Tina Tombs 82-79_161 +15
Suzanne Strudwick 81-80_161 +15
Kim Williams 85-76_161 +15
Karen Garcia (a) 79-82_161 +15
Kathy Kurata (a) 82-80_162 +16
Sue Ertl 82-80_162 +16
Maggie Leef (a) 82-80_162 +16
Kristi Albers 76-86_162 +16
Kris Tschetter 86-76_162 +16
Sally Voss Krueger (a) 84-78_162 +16
Marion Reid (a) 78-84_162 +16
Tina Barker (a) 82-81_163 +17
Janet Moore (a) 82-81_163 +17
Jayne Pardus (a) 80-83_163 +17
Tonya Gill Danckaert 81-82_163 +17
Smriti Mehra 84-79_163 +17
Karen Weiss 84-79_163 +17
Laura Shanahan Rowe 78-86_164 +18
Martha Linscott (a) 82-82_164 +18
Angela Buzminski 81-83_164 +18
Itsuko Moridaira (a) 77-87_164 +18
Mary Jane Hiestand (a) 82-82_164 +18
Laura Carson (a) 84-80_164 +18
Dana Ebster 82-82_164 +18
Lynne Cowan (a) 81-83_164 +18
Sherry Wright (a) 79-86_165 +19
Anne Marie Palli 84-81_165 +19
Barbara Bunkowsky 82-83_165 +19
Cheryl Fox 84-81_165 +19
Martha Leach (a) 82-83_165 +19
Kelley Brooke 83-82_165 +19
Pam Prescott (a) 75-90_165 +19
Jan Stephenson 85-81_166 +20
Adele Snyder 83-83_166 +20
Kristal Parker 85-81_166 +20
Carin Hjalmarsson 84-82_166 +20
Jean Bartholomew 83-83_166 +20
JoAnne Carner 83-83_166 +20
Teresa Ishiguro 81-86_167 +21
Anna Morales (a) 82-85_167 +21
CJ Reeves 82-85_167 +21
Gigi Higgins (a) 83-84_167 +21
Carol Semple Thompson (a) 85-83_168 +22
Theresa Mahlik (a) 81-87_168 +22
Noreen Mohler (a) 81-87_168 +22
Kim Shek (a) 86-84_170 +24
Amy Fruhwirth 83-88_171 +25
Susie Keane (a) 85-86_171 +25
Wendy Modic 84-87_171 +25
Kaori Shimura 84-87_171 +25
Julie Oxendine (a) 83-88_171 +25
Avis Brown-Riley 87-85_172 +26
Helene Chartrand (a) 86-87_173 +27
Joy Bonhurst 88-85_173 +27
Kay Daniel (a) 90-84_174 +28
Suzi Spotleson (a) 94-81_175 +29
Karen Bennett 87-90_177 +31
Stephenie Harris (a) 90-89_179 +33
Christine Lindsey 85-95_180 +34
Michaelyn Farmer (a) 91-89_180 +34
