USGA Senior Women’s Open Scores

SundayAt NCR Country ClubKettering, OhioYardage: 6,119; Par: 73Final Round
Jill McGill 74-71-71-71_289
Leta Lindley 69-72-75-74_290
Catriona Matthew 72-76-70-73_291
Jill McGill 74-71-71-71_289
Leta Lindley 69-72-75-74_290
Catriona Matthew 72-76-70-73_291
Helen Alfredsson 70-70-75-76_291
Juli Inkster 76-71-73-73_293
Annika Sorenstam 73-70-73-77_293
Laura Davies 71-76-68-78_293
Catrin Nilsmark 69-76-76-73_294
Michele Redman 75-74-71-75_295
Liselotte Neumann 76-73-71-75_295
Tammie Green 68-76-76-76_296
Trish Johnson 73-73-73-79_298
Stefania Croce 75-75-72-77_299
Pat Hurst 70-78-78-74_300
Patricia Ehrhart (a) 74-75-75-77_301
Christa Johnson 75-77-77-77_301
Lisa Grimes 76-73-73-79_301
Jacqueline Gallagher-Smith 74-73-78-77_302
Audra Burks 73-77-77-77_304
Jamie Fischer 76-77-72-79_304
Laurel Kean 72-78-75-80_305
Yuko Saito 75-76-78-77_306
Rosie Jones 74-78-78-77_307
Dina Ammaccapane 76-80-73-78_308
Sherry Andonian 76-77-79-76_309
Judith Kyrinis (a) 72-81-77-78_309
Maggie Will 79-73-75-81_309
Lara Tennant (a) 75-76-81-77_309
Ellen Port (a) 78-77-78-77_310
Shelly Stouffer (a) 82-76-73-79_310
Cathy Johnston-Forbes 74-75-79-82_310
Denise Killeen 76-76-81-79_312
Eriko Gejo 78-77-77-80_312
Lisa DePaulo 78-78-75-81_312
Moira Dunn-Bohls 78-76-76-82_312
Tracy Hanson 75-77-83-78_313
Danielle Ammaccapane 76-79-80-78_313
Becky Iverson 78-77-78-80_313
Amy Alcott 76-76-76-76_314
Barb Moxness 78-77-81-79_315
Michelle McGann 78-78-80-79_315
Alison Nicholas 77-78-78-82_315
Nicole Jeray 79-79-81-77_316
Yukako Matsumoto 74-80-80-83_317
Cheryl Anderson 75-83-75-82_318
Hollis Stacy 79-78-78-83_318
Dana Bates 79-79-82-79_319
Elaine Crosby 78-80-81-81_320
Susie Redman 76-82-83-80_321
Lisa McGill (a) 79-77-83-85_324
Yuko Ogura 80-78-86-81_325
Cathy Panton-Lewis 80-77-87-82_326
