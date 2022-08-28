Trending:
USGA Senior Women’s Open Scores

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 7:04 pm
1 min read
      

SundayAt NCR Country ClubKettering, OhioYardage: 6,119; Par: 73Final Round

Jill McGill, $180,000 74-71-71-71_289

Leta Lindley, $108,000 69-72-75-74_290

Catriona Matthew, $58,961 72-76-70-73_291

Helen Alfredsson, $58,961 70-70-75-76_291

Juli Inkster, $36,010 76-71-73-73_293

Annika Sorenstam, $36,010 73-70-73-77_293

Laura Davies, $36,010 71-76-68-78_293

Catrin Nilsmark, $28,890 69-76-76-73_294

Michele Redman, $25,024 75-74-71-75_295

Liselotte Neumann, $25,024 76-73-71-75_295

Tammie Green, $21,769 68-76-76-76_296

Trish Johnson, $19,734 73-73-73-79_298

Stefania Croce, $18,615 75-75-72-77_299

Pat Hurst, $17,598 70-78-78-74_300

Patricia Ehrhart (a) 74-75-75-77_301

Christa Johnson, $16,123 75-77-77-77_301

Lisa Grimes, $16,123 76-73-73-79_301

Jacqueline Gallagher-Smith, $14,750 74-73-78-77_302

Audra Burks, $13,402 73-77-77-77_304

Jamie Fischer, $13,402 76-77-72-79_304

Laurel Kean, $12,137 72-78-75-80_305

Yuko Saito, $11,421 75-76-78-77_306

Rosie Jones, $10,359 74-78-78-77_307

Dina Ammaccapane, $10,359 76-80-73-78_308

Sherry Andonian, $9,094 76-77-79-76_309   

Judith Kyrinis (a) 72-81-77-78_309

Maggie Will,$9,094 79-73-75-81_309

Lara Tennant (a) 75-76-81-77_309

Ellen Port (a) 78-77-78-77_310

Shelly Stouffer (a) 82-76-73-79_310

Cathy Johnston-Forbes, $8,345 74-75-79-82_310

Denise Killeen, $7,534 76-76-81-79_312

Eriko Gejo, $7,534 78-77-77-80_312

Lisa DePaulo, $7,534 78-78-75-81_312

Moira Dunn-Bohls, $7,534 78-76-76-82_312

Tracy Hanson, $6,481 75-77-83-78_313

Danielle Ammaccapane, $6,481 76-79-80-78_313

Becky Iverson, $6,481 78-77-78-80_313

Amy Alcott, $5,913 76-76-76-76_314

Barb Moxness, $5,488 78-77-81-79_315

Michelle McGann, $5,488 78-78-80-79_315

Alison Nicholas, $5,488 77-78-78-82_315

Nicole Jeray, $5,086 79-79-81-77_316

Yukako Matsumoto, $4,893 74-80-80-83_317

Cheryl Anderson, $4,602 75-83-75-82_318

Hollis Stacy, $4,602 79-78-78-83_318

Dana Bates, $4,313 79-79-82-79_319

Elaine Crosby, $4,118 78-80-81-81_320

Susie Redman, $3,925 76-82-83-80_321

Lisa McGill (a) 79-77-83-85_324

Yuko Ogura, $3,731 80-78-86-81_325

Cathy Panton-Lewis, $3,559 80-77-87-82_326

