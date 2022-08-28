USGA Senior Women’s Open Scores

SundayAt NCR Country ClubKettering, OhioYardage: 6,119; Par: 73Final Round
Jill McGill, $180,000 74-71-71-71_289
Leta Lindley, $108,000 69-72-75-74_290
Catriona Matthew, $58,961 72-76-70-73_291
Jill McGill, $180,000 74-71-71-71_289
Leta Lindley, $108,000 69-72-75-74_290
Catriona Matthew, $58,961 72-76-70-73_291
Helen Alfredsson, $58,961 70-70-75-76_291
Juli Inkster, $36,010 76-71-73-73_293
Annika Sorenstam, $36,010 73-70-73-77_293
Laura Davies, $36,010 71-76-68-78_293
Catrin Nilsmark, $28,890 69-76-76-73_294
Michele Redman, $25,024 75-74-71-75_295
Liselotte Neumann, $25,024 76-73-71-75_295
Tammie Green, $21,769 68-76-76-76_296
Trish Johnson, $19,734 73-73-73-79_298
Stefania Croce, $18,615 75-75-72-77_299
Pat Hurst, $17,598 70-78-78-74_300
Patricia Ehrhart (a) 74-75-75-77_301
Christa Johnson, $16,123 75-77-77-77_301
Lisa Grimes, $16,123 76-73-73-79_301
Jacqueline Gallagher-Smith, $14,750 74-73-78-77_302
Audra Burks, $13,402 73-77-77-77_304
Jamie Fischer, $13,402 76-77-72-79_304
Laurel Kean, $12,137 72-78-75-80_305
Yuko Saito, $11,421 75-76-78-77_306
Rosie Jones, $10,359 74-78-78-77_307
Dina Ammaccapane, $10,359 76-80-73-78_308
Sherry Andonian, $9,094 76-77-79-76_309
Judith Kyrinis (a) 72-81-77-78_309
Maggie Will,$9,094 79-73-75-81_309
Lara Tennant (a) 75-76-81-77_309
Ellen Port (a) 78-77-78-77_310
Shelly Stouffer (a) 82-76-73-79_310
Cathy Johnston-Forbes, $8,345 74-75-79-82_310
Denise Killeen, $7,534 76-76-81-79_312
Eriko Gejo, $7,534 78-77-77-80_312
Lisa DePaulo, $7,534 78-78-75-81_312
Moira Dunn-Bohls, $7,534 78-76-76-82_312
Tracy Hanson, $6,481 75-77-83-78_313
Danielle Ammaccapane, $6,481 76-79-80-78_313
Becky Iverson, $6,481 78-77-78-80_313
Amy Alcott, $5,913 76-76-76-76_314
Barb Moxness, $5,488 78-77-81-79_315
Michelle McGann, $5,488 78-78-80-79_315
Alison Nicholas, $5,488 77-78-78-82_315
Nicole Jeray, $5,086 79-79-81-77_316
Yukako Matsumoto, $4,893 74-80-80-83_317
Cheryl Anderson, $4,602 75-83-75-82_318
Hollis Stacy, $4,602 79-78-78-83_318
Dana Bates, $4,313 79-79-82-79_319
Elaine Crosby, $4,118 78-80-81-81_320
Susie Redman, $3,925 76-82-83-80_321
Lisa McGill (a) 79-77-83-85_324
Yuko Ogura, $3,731 80-78-86-81_325
Cathy Panton-Lewis, $3,559 80-77-87-82_326
