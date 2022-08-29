Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Valencia signs veteran Uruguay striker Edson Cavani

The Associated Press
August 29, 2022 6:54 pm
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Valencia signed veteran Uruguay striker Edson Cavani on a two-year contract on Monday.

The 35-year-old Cavani had been without a club since his contract with Manchester United expired at the end of last season.

He previously also played for Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Palermo.

Cavani was at Valencia’s Mestalla Stadium as the team lost to Atlético Madrid 1-0 in the Spanish league on Monday.

MADRID (AP) — Valencia signed veteran Uruguay striker Edson Cavani on a two-year contract on Monday.

The 35-year-old Cavani had been without a club since his contract with Manchester United expired at the end of last season.

He previously also played for Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli and Palermo.

Cavani was at Valencia’s Mestalla Stadium as the team lost to Atlético Madrid 1-0 in the Spanish league on Monday.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Let’s make one thing clear: Federal human resources processes and procedures are not broken. In this executive briefing, the following experts will discuss the tactics used to reimagine hiring in government.

The team coached by Gennaro Gattuso has scored only once in its first three league matches.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|5 DigiMarCon Ireland 2022 - Digital...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories