Washington 3, Cincinnati 2

The Associated Press
August 28, 2022 4:15 pm
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 5 2 1 8
India dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .253
Lopez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .284
K.Farmer 3b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .264
Solano 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .326
Aquino rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .174
Fairchild lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .108
a-Fraley ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Romine c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .174
Barrero ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .160
Friedl cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 3 6 3 1 6
Hernández 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .245
Meneses rf-1b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .333
Voit 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .226
1-Palacios pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Cruz dh 3 0 1 1 1 0 .235
Thomas lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Abrams ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Adams c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .190
Vargas 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .272
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .218
Cincinnati 110 000 000_2 5 0
Washington 000 210 00x_3 6 1

a-singled for Fairchild in the 7th.

1-ran for Voit in the 8th.

E_Meneses (1). LOB_Cincinnati 4, Washington 4. 2B_Hernández (26). HR_Fairchild (3), off Corbin; Vargas (4), off Lodolo. RBIs_K.Farmer (58), Fairchild (3), Cruz (62), Adams (6), Vargas (11). SB_Palacios (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 0; Washington 1 (Cruz). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 1; Washington 1 for 4.

GIDP_Thomas.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (K.Farmer, Lopez, Solano).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lodolo, L, 3-5 7 5 3 3 1 5 104 4.30
Warren 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 6.27
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, W, 5-17 6 4 2 1 1 5 82 6.56
Harvey, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.78
Edwards Jr., H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.12
Finnegan, S, 8-12 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.12

HBP_Lodolo 2 (Meneses,Voit).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:21. A_31,411 (41,339).

