Washington 3, Cincinnati 2

Cincinnati
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
2
5
2
1
8
India dh
4
1
2
0
0
0
.253
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|1
|8
|
|India dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|K.Farmer 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.264
|Solano 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.326
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.174
|Fairchild lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.108
|a-Fraley ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Barrero ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.160
|Friedl cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|3
|6
|3
|1
|6
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Meneses rf-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|1-Palacios pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|Thomas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Adams c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.190
|Vargas 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Cincinnati
|110
|000
|000_2
|5
|0
|Washington
|000
|210
|00x_3
|6
|1
a-singled for Fairchild in the 7th.
1-ran for Voit in the 8th.
E_Meneses (1). LOB_Cincinnati 4, Washington 4. 2B_Hernández (26). HR_Fairchild (3), off Corbin; Vargas (4), off Lodolo. RBIs_K.Farmer (58), Fairchild (3), Cruz (62), Adams (6), Vargas (11). SB_Palacios (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 0; Washington 1 (Cruz). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 1; Washington 1 for 4.
GIDP_Thomas.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (K.Farmer, Lopez, Solano).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lodolo, L, 3-5
|7
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|104
|4.30
|Warren
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|6.27
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 5-17
|6
|
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|82
|6.56
|Harvey, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.78
|Edwards Jr., H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.12
|Finnegan, S, 8-12
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.12
HBP_Lodolo 2 (Meneses,Voit).
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:21. A_31,411 (41,339).
