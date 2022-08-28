Washington 3, Cincinnati 2

Cincinnati

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

32

2

5

2

1

8 India dh

4

1

2

0

0

0

.253 READ MORE

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 5 2 1 8 India dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .253 Lopez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .284 K.Farmer 3b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .264 Solano 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .326 Aquino rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .174 Fairchild lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .108 a-Fraley ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Romine c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .174 Barrero ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .160 Friedl cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .252

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 3 6 3 1 6 Hernández 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .245 Meneses rf-1b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .333 Voit 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .226 1-Palacios pr-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Cruz dh 3 0 1 1 1 0 .235 Thomas lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Abrams ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Adams c 3 0 1 1 0 0 .190 Vargas 3b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .272 Robles cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .218

Cincinnati 110 000 000_2 5 0 Washington 000 210 00x_3 6 1

a-singled for Fairchild in the 7th.

1-ran for Voit in the 8th.

E_Meneses (1). LOB_Cincinnati 4, Washington 4. 2B_Hernández (26). HR_Fairchild (3), off Corbin; Vargas (4), off Lodolo. RBIs_K.Farmer (58), Fairchild (3), Cruz (62), Adams (6), Vargas (11). SB_Palacios (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 0; Washington 1 (Cruz). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 1; Washington 1 for 4.

GIDP_Thomas.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (K.Farmer, Lopez, Solano).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lodolo, L, 3-5 7 5 3 3 1 5 104 4.30 Warren 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 6.27

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, W, 5-17 6 4 2 1 1 5 82 6.56 Harvey, H, 3 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.78 Edwards Jr., H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.12 Finnegan, S, 8-12 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.12

HBP_Lodolo 2 (Meneses,Voit).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:21. A_31,411 (41,339).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.