Washington 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Chicago
Washington
ab
r
h
bi
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|
|Madrigal 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meneses rf-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Happ lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Suzuki rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Robles cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hernandez lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Call ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinstry 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Wisdom 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Thomas cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vargas 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chicago
|200
|010
|100
|—
|4
|Washington
|000
|040
|01x
|—
|5
E_McKinstry (1), Abrams (5). LOB_Chicago 7, Washington 6. 2B_Hoerner (17), Madrigal (5), Thomas (17), Cruz (16). 3B_Reyes (1). HR_Happ 2 (12), Cruz (9). SB_McKinstry (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stroman
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|0
|1
|4
|Leiter Jr.
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hughes L,1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray
|6
|
|5
|3
|3
|2
|10
|Harvey BS,0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Edwards Jr. W,4-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Finnegan S,5-9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Hughes (Ruiz).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_2:59. A_25,467 (41,339).
