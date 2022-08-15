Trending:
Washington 5, Chicago Cubs 4

The Associated Press
August 15, 2022 10:28 pm
< a min read
      

Chicago

Washington

ab
r
h
bi

Chicago Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 7 4 Totals 33 5 8 5
Madrigal 2b 5 1 1 0 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 0
Contreras c 5 0 0 0 Meneses rf-1b 4 0 1 0
Happ lf 3 2 2 2 Voit 1b 3 1 0 1
Suzuki rf 4 1 2 1 Robles cf 0 0 0 0
Reyes dh 4 0 1 1 Hernandez lf 3 1 2 1
Hoerner ss 4 0 1 0 Call ph-lf 1 0 0 0
McKinstry 3b 3 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 1 2 3
Wisdom 1b 3 0 0 0 Ruiz c 3 0 0 0
Morel cf 4 0 0 0 Abrams ss 4 0 0 0
Thomas cf-rf 4 1 1 0
Vargas 3b 3 1 1 0
Chicago 200 010 100 4
Washington 000 040 01x 5

E_McKinstry (1), Abrams (5). LOB_Chicago 7, Washington 6. 2B_Hoerner (17), Madrigal (5), Thomas (17), Cruz (16). 3B_Reyes (1). HR_Happ 2 (12), Cruz (9). SB_McKinstry (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Stroman 4 2-3 6 4 0 1 4
Leiter Jr. 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Hughes L,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Washington
Gray 6 5 3 3 2 10
Harvey BS,0-1 1 2 1 1 1 1
Edwards Jr. W,4-3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Finnegan S,5-9 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Hughes (Ruiz).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:59. A_25,467 (41,339).

Top Stories