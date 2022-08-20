Washington 6, San Diego 3

Washington
San Diego
ab
r
h
bi
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|5
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|4
|3
|
|Thomas rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Call lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Meneses 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Drury dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ruiz c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Myers 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bell ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Grisham cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alfaro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mazara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|000
|210
|003
|—
|6
|San Diego
|010
|020
|000
|—
|3
E_Abrams (6), Hader (). LOB_Washington 9, San Diego 7. 2B_Vargas (2), Machado (31). HR_Call (1). SB_Hernández (8), Ruiz (6).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Espino
|4
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Arano
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cishek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Edwards Jr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramírez W,4-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Finnegan S,7-11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell
|5
|
|7
|3
|3
|2
|7
|Hill
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suarez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Martinez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hader L,2-5
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|García
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Hader pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Cishek (Grisham), García (Ruiz). WP_Arano, Snell.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:46. A_39,474 (40,209).
