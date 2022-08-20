Trending:
Washington 6, San Diego 3

The Associated Press
August 20, 2022 1:46 am
< a min read
      

Washington

San Diego

ab
r
h
bi

Washington San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 6 10 5 Totals 32 3 4 3
Thomas rf 5 1 1 0 Profar lf 4 1 0 0
Call lf 4 1 1 2 Soto rf 3 1 0 0
Meneses 1b 5 1 1 0 Machado 3b 4 0 1 2
Cruz dh 5 0 2 0 Drury dh 4 1 1 0
Ruiz c 2 1 2 1 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 1 0
Hernández 2b 5 1 1 0 Myers 1b 2 0 0 0
Vargas 3b 4 0 1 0 Bell ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Abrams ss 4 0 1 2 Grisham cf 2 0 1 1
Robles cf 3 1 0 0 Kim ss 4 0 0 0
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0
Mazara ph 1 0 0 0
Washington 000 210 003 6
San Diego 010 020 000 3

E_Abrams (6), Hader (). LOB_Washington 9, San Diego 7. 2B_Vargas (2), Machado (31). HR_Call (1). SB_Hernández (8), Ruiz (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Espino 4 1-3 3 3 3 4 4
Arano 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 1
Edwards Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ramírez W,4-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Finnegan S,7-11 1 0 0 0 0 2
San Diego
Snell 5 7 3 3 2 7
Hill 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Suarez 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Martinez 1 0 0 0 1 2
Hader L,2-5 0 2 3 3 1 0
García 1 0 0 0 0 2

Hader pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Cishek (Grisham), García (Ruiz). WP_Arano, Snell.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:46. A_39,474 (40,209).

