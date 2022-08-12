On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Washington 82, Indiana 70

The Associated Press
August 12, 2022 8:58 pm
WASHINGTON (82)

Clark 4-8 0-0 9, Delle Donne 8-17 8-10 24, Austin 3-8 0-1 6, Atkins 4-8 1-1 9, Cloud 2-5 0-0 6, Hawkins 2-7 2-2 6, Williams 5-8 0-0 10, Machida 1-1 0-0 2, Walker-Kimbrough 1-5 5-5 8, Westbrook 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-68 16-19 82.

INDIANA (70)

Smith 5-14 0-1 11, T.Mitchell 5-10 2-2 13, Cannon 5-10 4-4 16, Henderson 0-5 0-0 0, Hull 2-9 0-0 6, Davis 1-2 0-0 2, Engstler 6-6 4-5 18, Egbo 0-0 0-0 0, Pointer 1-2 0-0 2, Vivians 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 26-63 10-12 70.

Washington 16 23 21 22 82
Indiana 12 18 17 23 70

3-Point Goals_Washington 4-19 (Cloud 2-4, Walker-Kimbrough 1-1, Clark 1-5, Atkins 0-2, Hawkins 0-3, Delle Donne 0-4), Indiana 8-19 (Engstler 2-2, Cannon 2-4, Hull 2-4, T.Mitchell 1-2, Smith 1-3, Pointer 0-1, Vivians 0-1, Henderson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 39 (Austin 11), Indiana 26 (Cannon 8). Assists_Washington 26 (Cloud 6), Indiana 17 (Henderson 6). Total Fouls_Washington 11, Indiana 17. A_1,700 (9,100)

Top Stories