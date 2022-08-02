Washington 83, Las Vegas 73

LAS VEGAS (73)
Hamby 0-3 0-0 0, Young 3-10 3-4 11, Wilson 8-13 5-6 22, Gray 8-13 2-2 20, Plum 5-16 2-3 15, Plaisance 1-2 0-0 3, Stokes 1-4 0-0 2, R.Williams 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 12-15 73.
WASHINGTON (83)
Clark 4-7 0-0 9, Delle Donne 1-7 3-3 5, Austin 5-11 5-7 15, Atkins 5-9 1-2 13, Cloud 6-16 2-2 16, Hines-Allen 3-6 1-2 9, E.Williams 3-4 0-0 6, Machida 2-2 0-0 5, Walker-Kimbrough...
READ MORE
LAS VEGAS (73)
Hamby 0-3 0-0 0, Young 3-10 3-4 11, Wilson 8-13 5-6 22, Gray 8-13 2-2 20, Plum 5-16 2-3 15, Plaisance 1-2 0-0 3, Stokes 1-4 0-0 2, R.Williams 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 12-15 73.
WASHINGTON (83)
Clark 4-7 0-0 9, Delle Donne 1-7 3-3 5, Austin 5-11 5-7 15, Atkins 5-9 1-2 13, Cloud 6-16 2-2 16, Hines-Allen 3-6 1-2 9, E.Williams 3-4 0-0 6, Machida 2-2 0-0 5, Walker-Kimbrough 2-6 0-0 5, Westbrook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-68 12-16 83.
|Las Vegas
|21
|20
|18
|14
|—
|73
|Washington
|15
|24
|26
|18
|—
|83
3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 9-26 (Plum 3-9, Young 2-3, Gray 2-4, Plaisance 1-2, Wilson 1-3, Hamby 0-2, R.Williams 0-3), Washington 9-23 (Hines-Allen 2-3, Atkins 2-4, Cloud 2-9, Machida 1-1, Clark 1-2, Walker-Kimbrough 1-2, Delle Donne 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 30 (Wilson 12), Washington 38 (Delle Donne 11). Assists_Las Vegas 14 (Plum 5), Washington 25 (Cloud 9). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 14, Washington 14. A_4,200 (4,200)
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.