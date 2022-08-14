Washington 95, Indiana 83

INDIANA (83)
Smith 2-5 5-5 9, T.Mitchell 7-9 3-3 18, Cannon 5-8 2-3 14, Henderson 2-4 0-0 4, Hull 3-10 4-4 11, Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Engstler 3-4 0-1 8, Egbo 1-2 0-0 2, Pointer 2-3 2-2 6, Vivians 3-5 1-2 9. Totals 29-51 17-20 83.
WASHINGTON (95)
Clark 2-4 4-4 8, Delle Donne 8-13 5-5 22, Austin 4-6 3-4 11, Atkins 5-12 3-3 15, Cloud 2-3 5-6 10, Hawkins 2-6 2-2 8, Williams 1-2...
|Indiana
|27
|13
|23
|20
|—
|83
|Washington
|31
|26
|21
|17
|—
|95
3-Point Goals_Indiana 8-13 (Cannon 2-2, Engstler 2-2, Vivians 2-2, T.Mitchell 1-1, Hull 1-4, Henderson 0-2), Washington 7-21 (Hawkins 2-3, Atkins 2-6, Cloud 1-2, Walker-Kimbrough 1-3, Delle Donne 1-4, Clark 0-1, Jones 0-1, Westbrook 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 25 (Egbo, Engstler, Smith 4), Washington 24 (Austin 6). Assists_Indiana 16 (T.Mitchell 7), Washington 21 (Machida 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 24, Washington 16. A_4,200 (4,200)
