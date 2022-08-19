Trending:
Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres play in game 2 of series

The Associated Press
August 19, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Washington Nationals (40-80, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (66-55, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-5, 4.20 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (5-6, 3.66 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -366, Nationals +286; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals face the San Diego Padres leading the series 1-0.

San Diego has a 66-55 record overall and a 33-25 record at home. The Padres have a 37-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Washington has a 21-36 record in road games and a 40-80 record overall. The Nationals have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .248.

The matchup Friday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury ranks second on the Padres with 49 extra base hits (24 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs). Manny Machado is 19-for-43 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

Luke Voit leads Washington with 16 home runs while slugging .414. Joey Meneses is 14-for-38 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .262 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Nationals: Luke Voit: day-to-day (undisclosed), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (groin), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

