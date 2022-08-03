Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Waterman nets pivotal goal as Montreal defeats Crew 2-1

The Associated Press
August 3, 2022 11:24 pm
< a min read
      

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joel Waterman scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time and Montreal beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Montreal (12-8-3) tied it at 1 in the 88th minute on a goal from Kei Kamara.

Lucas Zelarrayan scored for the Crew (7-6-9) in the 14th minute.

Sebastian Breza saved two of the three shots he faced for Montreal. Eloy Room saved four of the six shots he faced for the...

READ MORE

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joel Waterman scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time and Montreal beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Montreal (12-8-3) tied it at 1 in the 88th minute on a goal from Kei Kamara.

Lucas Zelarrayan scored for the Crew (7-6-9) in the 14th minute.

Sebastian Breza saved two of the three shots he faced for Montreal. Eloy Room saved four of the six shots he faced for the Crew.

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

Both teams next play Saturday. Montreal hosts Inter Miami and the Crew play New York City FC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|10 2022 - FAR Supplement - NRCAR - Nuclear...
8|10 Granicus Summer Picnic Series
8|10 The Gartner 2022 Analytics & BI...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories