Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Returned RHP Davis Martin to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Reinstated RHP Aaron Civale from the 15-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Announced they have released executive vice president and general manager Al Avila.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Jonathan Heasley to Omaha (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Ricky Mineo and Jack Noble, SS Omari Daniel and LHP Jacob Edwards on minor league contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP J.P. Sears. Selected the contract of OF Cal Stevenson from Las Vegas (PCL). Placed RHP Paul Blackburn on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 5. Designated INF/DH Jed Lowrie for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Diego Castillo from the 15-day IL and INF/OF Dylan Moore from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Brendan Bernadino and OF Kyle Lewis to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated 1B Mike Ford for assignment. Transferred OF Adam Duvall from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed SS Orlando Arcia on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Kirby Yates from the 60-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of RHP T.J. Zeuch from Louisville (IL). Optioned RHP Ryan Hendrix to Louisville.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated LB Roquan Smith from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated RT La’el Collins from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Jakeem Grant on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB Dexter Williams and S Micah Abernathy. Released LS Steven Wirtel and WR Osirus Mitchell.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed RB JaQuan Hardy.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed QB K.J. Costello and S Jack Koerner. Released RB Malcolm Brown.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Ken Crawley. Waived S Leon O’Neal Jr. with an injury designation.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Jameson Houston.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Kelvin McKnight from the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed D Kevin Korchinski to a three-year contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Named Myles Fee, Jamie Kompon and Sylvain Lefebvre assistant coaches.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Fabian Zetterlund to a one-year, two-way contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed C David Gustafsson to a two-year contract.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Jake Gaudet to a two-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Acquired a 2022 international roster slot from Seattle in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM).

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Released M Arnor Traustason.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Claimed F Tyler Pasher off waivers from Houston.

COLLEGE

DAYTON — Named David Dobson head cross country/assistant track and field coach.

MILWAUKEE — Named Ben Walker assistant men’s basketball coach.

