Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Returned RHP Davis Martin to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Reinstated RHP Aaron Civale from the 15-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Announced they have released executive vice president and general manager Al Avila. Optioned OF Daz Cameron to Toledo (IL). Selected the contract of OF Kerry Carpenter from Toledo. Returned RHP Beau Brieske from his rehab assignment and transferred him to the 60-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Jonathan Heasley to Omaha (IL). Recalled OF Brent Rooker from Omaha. Optioned C Sebastian Rivero to Northwest Arkansas (TL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Ricky Mineo, Jack Noble, SS Omari Daniel and LHP Jacob Edwards on minor league contracts.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP J.P. Sears. Selected the contract of OF Cal Stevenson from Las Vegas (PCL). Placed RHP Paul Blackburn on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 5. Designated INF/DH Jed Lowrie for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Diego Castillo from the 15-day IL and INF/OF Dylan Moore from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Brendan Bernadino and OF Kyle Lewis to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated 1B Mike Ford for assignment. Transferred OF Adam Duvall from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed SS Orlando Arcia on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Kirby Yates from the 60-day IL.

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of RHP T.J. Zeuch from Louisville (IL). Optioned RHP Ryan Hendrix to Louisville.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Ryan Pepiot from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Andrew Jackson to Oklahoma City.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Tommy Nance to Pensacola (SL) on a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with LHP Josh Rogers on a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated LHP T.J. McFarland for assignment. Recalled RHP Jake Woodford from Memphis (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Mason Thompson to Rochester (IL).

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF/OF Josh Sears.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed C Jonathan Nieves.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Activated G Aerial Powers. Released F Nikolina Milic from hardship exeption.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated LB Roquan Smith from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated RT La’el Collins from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed WR Jakeem Grant on injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed RB JaQuan Hardy. Waived RB Tyreik McAllister with an injury designation. Placed LB Christopher Allen on injured reserve.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RB Dexter Williams and S Micah Abernathy. Released LS Steven Wirtel and WR Osirus Mitchell.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed RB Darius Anderson on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DL Auzoyah Alufohai. Waived DL Jeremia Ledbetter with an injury designation.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Chris Lacy. Released WR Jordan Veasy.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed OT Andrew Trainer on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded TE Adam Shaheen to Houston.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed QB K.J. Costello and S Jack Koerner. Released RB Malcolm Brown. Waived DB Bryce Thompson with an injury designation.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed RB DeAndre Torrey.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Claimed DE Hamilcar Rashed off waivers from New York Jets. Waived LB Ulysees Gilbert with an injury designation.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Ken Crawley. Waived S Leon O’Neal Jr. with an injury designation.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CB Jameson Houston. Waived OL Keenan Forbes.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DB Michael Griffin on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed LB Nate Evans and DL Jachai Polite to the practice roster.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Kelvin McKnight from the practice roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed F Riley Sheahan to a one-year, two-way contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed D Kevin Korchinski to a three-year contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Named Myles Fee, Jamie Kompon and Sylvain Lefebvre assistant coaches.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed F Fabian Zetterlund to a one-year, two-way contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed C David Gustafsson to a two-year contract.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed F Jake Gaudet to a two-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Acquired a 2022 international roster slot from Seattle in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM).

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Released M Arnor Traustason.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Claimed F Tyler Pasher off waivers from Houston.

COLLEGE

DAYTON — Named David Dobson head cross country/assistant track and field coach.

MILWAUKEE — Named Ben Walker men’s assistant basketball coach.

