Wednesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
August 17, 2022 10:36 pm
BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed INF/OF Leury Garcia on the 10-day IL. Recalled 3B Romy Gonzalez from Charlotte (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Joel Payamps from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Wyatt Mills to Omaha (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed INF Aledmys Diaz on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF J.J. Matijevic from Sugar Land (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed RHP Jake Jewell off waivers from Cleveland and optioned him to St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF Oswaldo Cabrera, OF Estevan Florial and RHP Ron Marinaccio from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed RHP Clay Holmes on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 14. Optioned INF/OF Miguel Andujar and OF Tim Locastro to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Released SS Elvis Andrus. Recalled 3B Sheldon Neuse from Las Vegas (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced president of baseball operations Jon Daniels has been relieved of his duties. Reinstated RHP Joe Barlow from the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Garrett Richards for assignment. Transferred LHP Matt Moore from the paternity list to the bereavement list. Sent OF Kole Calhoun to Round Rock (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Ross Stripling from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Trent Thornton to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of OF Stone Garrett from Reno (PCL). Designated LHP Paul Fry for assignment. Optioned INF Seth Beer to Reno.

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated LHP Steven Brault from the COVID-19 list. Optioned RHP Anderson Espinoza to Iowa (IL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Buck Farmer on the bereavement list. Reinstated RHP Art Warren from the 15-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated 3B Edwin Rios from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Trevor Kelley from Nashville (IL). Optioned RHP Jason Alexander to Nashville.

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of 3B Brett Baty from Syracuse (IL). Recalled LHP Sam Clay from Syracuse. Placed INF Eduardo Escobar on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 16. Designated R.J. Alvarez for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated C Tyler Heineman from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Jose Godoy to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled RHP Roansy Contreras from Indianapolis. Designated RHP Austin Brice for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed LHP Andrew Vasquez off waivers from Philadelphia and optioned him to Sacramento (PCL). Designated OF Steele Walker for assignment. Reinstated RHP Zack Littell from 15-day IL and rehab assignment. Optioned OF Luis Gonzalez to Sacramento.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived OLB Jesse Lemonier.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR KeeSean Johnson. Released WR Tyshaun James and DL Bryce Rodgers from injured reserve with a settlement.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Josh Watson. Released TE Ryan Izzo.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DBs Michael Joseph, Jayson Stanley and LB Javin White on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Javaris Davis. Waived CB Bookie Radley-Hiles.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed T Wyatt Miller. Waived WR Tarvell Harris. Placed OT Elijah Nkansah on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DB Kyron Brown, TE Ian Bunting and WR Ty Frygogle on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DB Brady Breeze on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived WR Malik Taylor with an injury designation. Signed S De’Vante Cross. Claimed WR Travis Fulgham off waivers from Denver. Placed TE Dominique Dafney on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released DT Malcolm Brown.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Reinstated DT Johnathan Hankins, DB Trayvon Mullen, DE Bilal Nichols and WR Dillon Stoner from injured lists.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed S Derwin James to a four-year contract extension.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed WR Warren Jackson on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed DB Tino Ellis on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed WR Thomas Hennigan and DT Tyarise Stevenson on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Claimed OT Derrick Kelly off waivers from New York Jets. Placed DT Jaleel Johnson on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed WR Austin Proehl on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed WR Lance Lenoir, DBs Jared Mayden and Jimmy Moreland on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived LB T.D. Moultry from injured reserve with a settlement.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed OT Jonathan Hubbard and DE Joe Ozougwu on injured reserve after clearing waivers.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Acquired S Tyree Gillespie from Las Vegas in exchange for a conditional seventh-round selection in 2024. Waived TE Briley Moore.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Maveric Lemoureux to a three-year, entry level contract.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed D Anttoni Honka to a three-year, entry-level contract.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Named Luchi Gonzalez head coach.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Fined San Diego general manager Molly Downtain an undisclosed amount for approaching officials following a match against Orlando on August 13.

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Named Nathan Goldberg Crenier assistant general manager.

COLLEGE

WASHINGTON (MD.) — Named Dan Phillippon head men’s and women’s golf coach.

