Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League Baseball MLB — Suspended New York Mets RHP Richard Cardoza from Dominican Summer League (DSL), Kansas City Royals LHP Jeremy Castro (DSL), San Francisco RHP Ricardo Estrada (DSL); Arizona LHP Miguel Gonzalez (DSL), Houston RHP Jose Serrano (DSL) and Atlanta INF Christian Suarez (DSL) for 60-games without pay after testing positive for a performing-enhancing substance. American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Phoenix Sanders off waivers from Tampa Bay.

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended New York Mets RHP Richard Cardoza from Dominican Summer League (DSL), Kansas City Royals LHP Jeremy Castro (DSL), San Francisco RHP Ricardo Estrada (DSL); Arizona LHP Miguel Gonzalez (DSL), Houston RHP Jose Serrano (DSL) and Atlanta INF Christian Suarez (DSL) for 60-games without pay after testing positive for a performing-enhancing substance.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Phoenix Sanders off waivers from Tampa Bay.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Bryan Bello from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh Winckowski to Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with 1B Riley Jepson on a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Cole Sands on the 15-day IL. Recalled LHP Devin Smeltzer from St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned CF Estevan Florial to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed RHP Tyler Cyr off waivers from Philadelphia.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of RHP Luke Farrell from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Anderson Espionza to Iowa. Transferred RHP Kyle Hendricks to the 60-day IL. Recalled RHP Kervin Castro from Iowa. Placed LHP Steven Brault on the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Nicholas Padilla to Iowa.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Adrian Houser from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Trevor Kelley to Nashville (IL). Snet RHP J.C. Mejia outright to Nashville. Reinstated RHP Jake Cousins from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Nashville.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed INF Brandon Belt on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 21. Recalled OF Bryce Johnson from Sacramento (PCL).

Minor League Baseball

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Activated OF L.J. Mazzilli.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Named Jonathan Wallace director of player personnel and Iowa Wolves general manager.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed G Joe Wieskamp.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DB Darrell Baker on injured reserve.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Reinstated LB Deion Jones from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived DB Cornell Armstrong from injured reserve with a settlement. Placed DT Jalen Dalton on injured reserve.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placde WR Slade Bolden on imjured reserve.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived DB Tino Ellis from injured reserve with a settlement.

DENVER BRONCOS — Waived DE Marquiss Spencer from injured reserve with a settlement. Placed OT Casey Tucker on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived DB Brady Breeze from injured reserve with a settlement.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Traded T/G Cole Van Lanen to Jacksonville in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick. Waived G Cole Schneider and DB Donte Vaughn from injured reserve with a settltment. Placed WR Danny Davis and DB Vernon Scott on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released CB Fabian Moreau.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed P Matt Haack.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Gary Jennings from injured reserve with a settlement.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed DB Tevaughn Campbell, LB Damon Lloyd and DE Ty Shelby on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released OT Jerald Hawkins from injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Reinstated WR Sterling Shepard from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Claimed DB Harrison Hand off waivers from Minnesota and WR Jaylon Moore and WR Bailey Gaither off waivers from Baltimore. Waived WR Robert Foster with an injury settlement. Placed WRs Collin Johnson and Marcus Kemp on injured reserve. Released TE Jordan Akins.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DB Jimmy Moreland from injured reserve with a settlement.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived LB Tuzar Skipper and RB Master Teague from injured reserve with a settlement. Waived DB Donovan Stiner. Claimed DB Elijah Riley off waivers from the New York Jets.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed OT Sam Schlueter on injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Ronnie Rivers. Placed LB Jon Rhattigan on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OLB Genard Avery. Placed WR Bug Howard on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Acquired DB Ugo Amadi and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick from Philadelphia in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick. Placed LB Monty Rice on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Waived DB Shakur Brown from injured reserve with a settltment.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Claimed G Wes Martin off waivers from Jacksonville. Released CB Channing Stribling.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Andrew Brewer assistant coach of Utica (AHL).

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed Fs Brian Rigali, Jack Quinlivan and Zack Bross to one-year contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Found C Montreal M Matko Miljevic guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 87th minute of Montreal’s match against New England Revolution on August 20 and suspended him for one match and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions. Found Toronto FC M Federico Bernardeschi guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 90th minute of Toronto’s match against Inter Miami CF on August 20 and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions. Found Colorado Rapids M Bryan Acosta guilty of failure to leave the field in a timely manner in the 80th minute of Colorado’s match against Houston Dynamo FC on August 20 and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions. Found Houston Dynamo FC F Darwin Quintero guilty of simulation/embellishment in the 85th minute of Houston’s match against Colorado Rapids on August 20 and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions.

LA GALAXY — Acquired a 2022 international roster slot from Chicago Fire FC in exchange for $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM). Signed D Martin Caceres for the remainder of the season, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

LOS ANGELES FC — Transferred F Brian Rodriguez to Club America of Mexico’s Liga MX.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Named Alex Singer general manager.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Waived F Abi Kim.

COLLEGE

HOBART — Named Chris Rippon football special team’s coordinator and Jared Leake cornerback coach.

RHODE ISLAND — Named Grace Zangari assistant men’s and women’s tennis coach.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.