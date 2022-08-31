Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF Gunnar Henderson from Norfolk (IL). Optioned INF Tyler Nevin to Norfolk. Designated RHP Denyl Reyes for assignment. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Traded RHP Taylor Broadway to Boston. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Yeferson Silva on a minor league contract. Recalled RHP Norge Ruiz from Las Vegas (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Shane McClanahan on the 15-day IL. Placed 2B Brandon Lowe on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 28. Recalled 2B Vidal Brujan and RHP Calvin Faucher from Durham (IL).

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired RHP Vinny Nittoli from Toronto in exchange for minor league C Karl Ellison.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP J.T. Brubaker from the paternity list. Recalled RHP Miguel Yajure from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned LHPs Eric Stout and Cam Vieaux to Indianapolis.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed QB Trace McSorley to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Claimed OL Chuma Edoga off waivers from New York Jets. Signed CB Teez Tabor, TE MyCole Pruitt and WRs Cameron Batson and Josh Ali to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed RB Tyler Badie to the practice squad. Waived OL Tyre Phillips. Claimed LB Del’Shawn Phillips from New York Jets.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Eddy Pineiro to a one-year contract. Signed Ss Juston Burris and Kenny Robinson, CBs Madre Harper and Tae Hayes, DEs Austin Larkin and Drew Jordan, C Sam Tecklenburg, TEs Colin Thompson and Josh Babicz, OL Deonte Brown, WRs Ra’Shaun Henry and Derek Wright, RB John Lovett and LB Aaron Mosby to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OT Kellen Diesch, DT Trevon Coley and WR Isaiah Coulter to the practice squad. Claimed OL Alex Leatherwood off waivers from Las Vegas. Claimed DT Armani Watts, DB Josh Blackwell, DE Kingsley Johnathan, LB Sterling Weatherford and TE Trevonb Wesco off waivers. Re-signed QB Nathan Peterman to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed TE Devin Asiasi off waivers from New England, G Max Scharping off waivers from Houston and DT Jay Tufele off waivers from jacksonville.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed QB Kellen Mond off waivers from Minnesota. Released DE Isaac Rochell.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed QBs Cooper Rush and Will Grier to the practice squad. Signed RB Qadree Ollison to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed QB Josh Johnson to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed QB Nate Sudfeld. Waived QB David Blough. Claimed DL Benito Jones off waivers from Miami.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed S Rudy Ford. Re-signed QB Danny Etling, WR Travis Fulgham and DL Jack Heflin to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Jordan Akins to the practice squad. Claimed WR Tyler Johnson off waivers from Tampa Bay.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed OT Luke Tenuta off waivers from Buffalo. Released CB Tony Brown.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Claimed LB Ty Summers off waivers from Green Bay. Released OL Will Richardson.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed DT Danny Shelton, C Austin Reiter and WR Daurice Fountain to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived RB Larry Roundtree. Signed RB Sony Michel. Signed Ts Zack Bailey and Foster Sarell, WRs Michael Bandy, Jason Moore Jr. and Joe Reed, DLs Christian Covington and Joe Gaziano, CBs Kemon Hall and Michael Jacquet, TE Hunter Kampmoyer, OLB Carlo Kemp, S Raheem Layne and LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed WR Jacob Harris to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Kalon Barnes to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Janarius Robinson to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed G Shane Lemieux, OLB Elerson Smith and CB Rodarius Willimas on injured reserve. Claimed OL Jack Anderson off waivers from Philadelphia, S Jason Pinnock off waivers from New York Jets, CB Justin Layne off waivers from Pittsburgh and DB Nick McCloud off waivers from Buffalo. Waived OLB Jamir Jones, K James McCourt and S Josh Thompson. Waived K Jake Verity with an injury designation.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed LB Cahzz Surratt to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Claimed QB Ian Book off waivers from New Orleans. Traded WR Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. Signed RB La’Mical Perine to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed RB Anthony McFarland to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Claimed OL Blake Hance off waivers from Cleveland.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed QB Sean Mannion to the practice squad. Claimed CB Isaiah Dunn off waivers from the New York Jets and DE Darryl Johnson off waivers from Carolina. Re-signed CB Justin Coleman.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OLB Genard Avery, T Dylan Cook, CB Don Gardner, WRs Kaylon Geiger and Deven Thompkins, DLs Mike Greene and Willington Prefilon, QB Ryan Griffin, TE J.J. Howland, OL John Molchon, LB J.J. Russell, DT Deadrin Senat and S Nolan Turner to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with OLB David Anenih, RB Trenton Cannon, WRs Dez Fitzpatrick, Reggie Roberson and Mason Kinsey, DBs Chris Jackson and Theo Jackson, LB Joe Jones, DLs Larrell Murchison, Sam Okuayinonu and Jordan Peevy, OLs Xavier Newman-Johnson and Andrew Rupcich, TE Thomas Odukoya (International Exemption) and David Wells, G Jordan Roos and QB Logan Woodside for the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Claimed CB Tariq Castro-Fields off waivers from San Francisco and CB Rachad Wildgoose off waivers from New York Jets. Signed Ts Alex Akingbulu and Aaron Monteiro, CBs Troy Apke, Corn Elder and Danny Johnson, DT David Bada, DE William Bradley-King, WRs Alex Erickson, Kyric McGowan and Marken Michel, RB Jaret Patterson and C Jon Toth to the practice squad.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed D Matai Akinmboni to a homegrown contract through 2025.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Hassan Ndam to a short-term loan.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Named Dr. Robin Beavers vice president of community and social impact.

SPORTING KC — Re-signed F Daniel Salloi to a four-year contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Signed D Emily Madril to a professional contract in order to be eligible for the 2023 NWSL draft forgoing her NCAA eligibility at Florida State.

