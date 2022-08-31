Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF Gunnar Henderson from Norfolk (IL). Optioned INF Tyler Nevin to Norfolk. Designated RHP Denyl Reyes for assignment. Cleared RHP Travis Lakins, Sr, outright and assigned him to Norfolk. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Lance Lynn from the bereavement list. Reinstated C Yamani Grandal from the 10-day IL and assigned him to Charlotte (IL). Optioned LHP Tanner Banks and C Carlos Perez to... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF Gunnar Henderson from Norfolk (IL). Optioned INF Tyler Nevin to Norfolk. Designated RHP Denyl Reyes for assignment. Cleared RHP Travis Lakins, Sr, outright and assigned him to Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Lance Lynn from the bereavement list. Reinstated C Yamani Grandal from the 10-day IL and assigned him to Charlotte (IL). Optioned LHP Tanner Banks and C Carlos Perez to Charlotte.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Duffey on a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Yeferson Silva on a minor league contract. Recalled RHP Norge Ruiz from Las Vegas (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Shane McClanahan on the 15-day IL. Placed 2B Brandon Lowe on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 28. Recalled 2B Vidal Brujan and RHP Calvin Faucher from Durham (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent LHP Ross Detwiler outright to Louisville (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated LHP Jake Fishman for assignment. Reinstated LHP Trevor Rogers from the 15-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Placed INF Brett Baty on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 29. Selected the contract of OF Terrance Gore from Syracuse (IL). Sent RHP Stephen Nogosek on a rehab assignment to Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired RHP Vinny Nittoli from Toronto in exchange for minor league C Karl Ellison.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP J.T. Brubaker from the paternity list. Recalled RHP Miguel Yajure from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned LHPs Eric Stout and Cam Vieaux to Indianapolis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Selected the contract of C Andrew Knapp from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned INF/C Yermin Mercedes to Sacramento. Designated LHP Andrew Vasquez for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Cory Abbott from Rochester (IL). Placed RHP Cade Cavalli on the 15-day IL, retroactive to August 28.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Josh Jackson.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed CB Javelin Guidry off waivers from New York Jets. Signed QB Trace McSorley, WRs Andre Baccellia and Victor Bolden Jr., OLs Rashaad Coward and Danny Isidora, DL Manny Jones, WR Jontre Kirklin, LB Jesse Luketa, CB Jace Whittaker, DL Antwaun Woods, LB Chandler Wooten and TE Bernhard Seikovits to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Claimed OL Chuma Edoga off waivers from New York Jets. Signed CB Teez Tabor, TE MyCole Pruitt and WRs Cameron Batson and Josh Ali to the practice squad. REleased S Dean Marlowe and CB Mike Ford.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RBs Tyler Badie and Ben Mason, QB Anthony Brown, NT Isaiah Mack, G Kahlil McKenzie, OLBs Steven Means and Jeremiah Moon, DT Rashad Nichols, WRs Makai Polk, Raleigh Webb and Binjimen Victor, CBs Kevon Seymour and Daryl Worley and DB Ar’Darius Washington to the practice squad. Waived OL Tyre Phillips. Claimed LB Del’Shawn Phillips from New York Jets.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed QB Matt Barkley, OLs Greg Mancz and Alec Anderson, RBs Raheem Blackshear and Duke Johnson, WRs Tavon Austin, Tanner Gentry and Isaiah Hodgins, DE Mike Love, DTs Brandin Bryant and C.J. Brewer, LB Joe Harris and DB Ja’Marcus Ingram to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Eddy Pineiro to a one-year contract. Signed Ss Juston Burris and Kenny Robinson, CBs Madre Harper and Tae Hayes, DEs Austin Larkin and Drew Jordan, C Sam Tecklenburg, TEs Colin Thompson and Josh Babicz, OL Deonte Brown, WRs Ra’Shaun Henry and Derek Wright, RB John Lovett, QB Jacob Eason and LB Aaron Mosby to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Chase Allen, OT Kellen Diesch, DT Trevon Coley and WRs Isaiah Coulter and Nsimba Webster, DLs Micah Dew-Treadway and Sam Kamara, OLs Dieter Eiselen and Lachavious Simmons, RB Darrynton Evans, LB DeMarquis Gates, DBs Thomas Graham Jr., Davontae Harris and A.J. Thomas and QB Nathan Peterman to the practice squad. Claimed OL Alex Leatherwood off waivers from Las Vegas. Claimed DT Armon Watts off waivers from Minnesota, DB Josh Blackwell off waivers from Philadelphia, DE Kingsley Johnathan off waivers from Buffalo, LB Sterling Weatherford off waivers from Indainapolis and TE Trevonb Wesco off waivers from New York Jets. Re-signed QB Nathan Peterman to the practice squad. Placed WR Tajae Sharp on injured reserve. Waived LB Caleb Johnson, DB Duke Shelley, OL Zachary Thomas and DL Khyris Tonga.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Claimed TE Devin Asiasi off waivers from New England, G Max Scharping off waivers from Houston and DT Jay Tufele off waivers from Jacksonville. Released QB Brandon Allen and S Michael J. Thomas. Waived RB Trayveon Williams. Signed LS Cal Adomitis, QB Jake Browning, P Drue Chrisman, OT Devin Cochran, DTs Domenique Davis and Tyler Shelvin, G Nate Gilliam, WRs Trenton Irwin and Kwamie Lassiter II, DE Raymond Johnson III, LBs Keandre Jones and Tegray Scales and TE Thaddeus Moss to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed QB Kellen Mond off waivers from Minnesota. Released DE Isaac Rochell. Signed LB Dakota Allen, WR Daylen Baldwin, TE Miller Forristall, WR Mike Harley, C Brock Hoffman, CB Shaun Jolly, RB John Kelly, CB Herb Miller, TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden, DT David Moore, DT Roderick Perry and T Alex Taylor to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed QBs Cooper Rush and Will Grier, RB Malik Davis, C Alec Lindstrom, WR Dontario Drummond, TE Sean McKeon, RT Aviante Collins, DEs Mike Tafua and Carlos Watkins, S Juanyeh Thomas, S Tyler Coyle, K Brett Maher, OL Isaac Alarcon and LS Jake McQuaide to the practice squad. Placed LT Tyron Smith and WR James Washington on injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed QB Josh Johnson, DE McTelvin Agim, OT Quinn Bailey, DE Jonathan Harris, CBs Faion Hicks and Ja’Quan McMillian, WRs Kendall Hinton and Darrius Shepherd, OLB Jonathan Kongbo, ILB Kana’i Mauga, G Netane Muti, RB Devine Ozigbo and TE Dylan Parham to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed QB Nate Sudfeld. Waived QB David Blough. Claimed DL Benito Jones off waivers from Miami. Waived WR Trinity Benson with an injury settlement. Signed WRs Maurice Alexander and Tom Kennedy, LBs Jarrad Davis, James Houston and Anthony Pittman, TE Derrick Deese, Ts Obinna Eze and Dan Skipper, TE Garrett Griffin, DL Bruce Hector, RB Justin Jackson and CBs A.J. Parker and Saivion Smith to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed S Rudy Ford. Signed QB Danny Etling, WR Travis Fulgham, CBs Rico Gafford and Kiondre Thomas, RBs Tyler Goodson and Patrick Taylor, DLs Jack Heflin and Chris Slayton, OT Caleb Jones, LBs Kobe Jones, La’Darius Hamilton and Ray Wilborn to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Jordan Akins to the practice squad. Claimed WR Tyler Johnson off waivers from Tampa Bay. Released RB Royce Freeman.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed OT Luke Tenuta off waivers from Buffalo. Signed DTs Curtis Brooks and Chris Williams, DE Kameron Cline, WRs Keke Coutee and Ethan Fernea, S Marcel Dabo, TEs Nikola Kalinic and Jared Scott, T Jordan Murray, RB D’Vonte Price, CBs Will Redmond, Tony Brown and Chris Wilcox and LB Forrest Rhyne to the practice squad. Re-signed OT Dennis Kelly. Placed S Trevor Denbow on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Claimed LB Ty Summers off waivers from Green Bay. Released OL Will Richardson.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DTs Danny Shelton and Taylor Stallworth, C Austin Reiter, WRs Daurice Fountain and Cornell Powell, G Mike Caliendo, LBs Jack Cochrane and Elijah Lee, RB Jerrion Ealy, TE Jordan Franks, S Nazeeh Johnson, DE Azur Kamara and QB Chris Oladokun to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released LB Kyler Fackrell from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived RB Larry Roundtree. Signed RB Sony Michel. Signed Ts Zack Bailey and Foster Sarell, WRs Michael Bandy, Jason Moore Jr. and Joe Reed, DLs Christian Covington and Joe Gaziano, CBs Kemon Hall and Michael Jacquet, TE Hunter Kampmoyer, OLB Carlo Kemp, S Raheem Layne and LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WRs Jacob Harris and Austin Trammell, OTs A.J. Arcuri, and Chandler Brown, DEs Earnest Brown, T.J. Carter and Brayden Thomas, DBs T.J. Carter and Daniel Isom, TEs Roger Carter Jr. and Jared Pinkney, DT Elijah Garcia, G Jeremiah Kolone, RB Trey Ragas and OLB Benton Whitley to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Kalon Barnes to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Janarius Robinson, WRs Trishton Jackson and Dan Chisena, TE Nick Muse, CB Parry Nickerson, RB Bryant Koback, S Myles Dorn, LB William Kwenkeu, DLs T.J. Smith and Jaylen Twyman, C Josh Sokol and G Kyle Hinton to the practice squad. Waived WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to the practice squad. Signed OL James Ferentz, RB Kevin Harris, DB Brad Hawkins, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, LB Harvey Langi, LB Cameron McGrone, CB Terrance Mitchell, OL Bill Murray, WR Tre Nixon, DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr., DL LaBryan Ray, OL Kody Russey, TE Matt Sokol, RB J.J. Taylor and TE Jalen Wydermyer to the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed OL Josh Andres, DE Taco Charlton, WRs Dai’Jean Dixon, Kirk Merritt and Rashid Shaheed, DBs Damarcus Fields and Vincent Gray, LBs Chase Hansen, Nephi Sewell and Eric Wilson, TEs J.P.Holtz and Lucas Krull, DTs Jordan Jackson and Christian Ringo and C Nick Martin to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed G Shane Lemieux, OLB Elerson Smith and CB Rodarius Willimas on injured reserve. Claimed OL Jack Anderson off waivers from Philadelphia, S Jason Pinnock off waivers from New York Jets, CB Justin Layne off waivers from Pittsburgh and DB Nick McCloud off waivers from Buffalo. Waived OLB Jamir Jones, K James McCourt and S Josh Thompson. Waived K Jake Verity with an injury designation. Released LB Austin Calitro, C Max Garcia, TE Tanner Hudson and DB Nick Williams. Signed QB Davis Webb, RB Jashaun Corbin WRs C.J. Board and Jaylon Moore, TE Austin Allen, OLs Garrett McGhin, Will Holden and Roy Mbaeteka, DE Ryder Anderson, LB Quincy Roche and DBs Darren Evans, Zyon Gilbert, Nate Meadors, Trenton Thompson and Harrison Hand to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed LB Chazz Surratt and WR Calvin Jackson to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Claimed QB Ian Book off waivers from New Orleans. Waived LB Davion Taylor. Traded WR Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. Signed RB Kennedy Brooks, WRs Devon Allen, Deon Caine and Britain Covey, OTs Kayode Awosika and Le’Raven Clark, DB Andre Chachere, LB Christian Elliss, CB Mario Goodrich, S Anthony Harris, DE Matt Leo, TE Noah Togiai, OL Cameron Tom, DT Marvin Wilson and QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Anthony McFarland, WR Cody White, OLs William Dunkle, John Leglue and Ryan McCollum, DL Carlos Davis, LB Hamilcar Rashed and DB Elijah Riley to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Claimed OL Blake Hance off waivers from Cleveland. Waived RB Trey Sermon. Signed DLs Alex Barrett, Akeem Spence and Kemoko Turay, Ss Tashaun Gipson Sr. and Tayler Hawkins, OLs Alfredo Gitierrez, Jason Poe and Keaton Sutherland, CB Qwuantrezz Knight, WRs Tay Martin, Willie Snead IV and Malik Turner and LB marcelino McCrary-Ball to the practice squad. Re-signed DE Jordan Willis and TE Tyler Kroft. Placed S Jimmie Ward and LB Curtis Robinson on injured reserve.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed QB Sean Mannion, WRs J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Bo Melton and Cade Johnson, Ts Greg Eiland and Liam Ryan, LBs Vi Jones, Tanner Muse and Aaron Donkor, TE Tyler Mabry, CBs Quandre Mosely and Justin Coleman, S Scott Nelson and RB Darwin Thompson to the practice squad. Claimed CB Isaiah Dunn off waivers from the New York Jets and DE Darryl Johnson off waivers from Carolina.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OLB Genard Avery, T Dylan Cook, CB Don Gardner, WRs Kaylon Geiger and Deven Thompkins, DLs Mike Greene and Willington Prefilon, QB Ryan Griffin, TE J.J. Howland, OL John Molchon, LB J.J. Russell, DT Deadrin Senat and S Nolan Turner to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB David Anenih, RB Trenton Cannon, WRs Dez Fitzpatrick, Reggie Roberson and Mason Kinsey, DBs Chris Jackson and Theo Jackson, LB Joe Jones, DLs Larrell Murchison, Sam Okuayinonu and Jordan Peevy, OLs Xavier Newman-Johnson and Andrew Rupcich, TE Thomas Odukoya (International Exemption) and David Wells, G Jordan Roos and QB Logan Woodside to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Claimed CB Tariq Castro-Fields off waivers from San Francisco and CB Rachad Wildgoose off waivers from New York Jets. Signed Ts Alex Akingbulu and Aaron Monteiro, CBs Troy Apke, Corn Elder and Danny Johnson, DT David Bada, DE William Bradley-King, WRs Alex Erickson, Kyric McGowan and Marken Michel, RB Jaret Patterson and C Jon Toth to the practice squad. Signed LB Jonathan Bostic. Released LBs De’Jon Harris and David Mayo.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Traded D Dmitry Kulikov to Anaheim for future considerations.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed D Calle Odelius to a three-year entry-level contract and loaned him to Djurgarden Hockey AB (SEL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed D Matai Akinmboni to a homegrown contract through 2025.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Hassan Ndam to a short-term loan.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Named Dr. Robin Beavers vice president of community and social impact.

SPORTING KC — Re-signed F Daniel Salloi to a four-year contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Signed D Emily Madril to a professional contract in order to be eligible for the 2023 NWSL draft forgoing her NCAA eligibility at Florida State.

