On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

West Ham signs Italy left back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea

The Associated Press
August 23, 2022 4:27 pm
< a min read
      

LONDON (AP) — Italy left back Emerson Palmieri joined West Ham from Chelsea for a reported fee of 15 million pounds ($17.75 million) on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Emerson spent 4 1/2 years at Chelsea but was never a regular and was on loan at French club Lyon last season.

He was born in Brazil and moved in 2014 to Italy, where he was eventually granted citizenship. He played in the Azzurri’s win over England in...

READ MORE

LONDON (AP) — Italy left back Emerson Palmieri joined West Ham from Chelsea for a reported fee of 15 million pounds ($17.75 million) on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Emerson spent 4 1/2 years at Chelsea but was never a regular and was on loan at French club Lyon last season.

He was born in Brazil and moved in 2014 to Italy, where he was eventually granted citizenship. He played in the Azzurri’s win over England in the final of the European Championship last year.

Emerson has signed a four-year contract with West Ham with a one-year option, and is the club’s seventh signing of the transfer window.

        Insight by IBM: Join moderator Tom Temin and technology experts from civilian and defense agencies in this exclusive two-day webinar as they discuss AI-powered automation for IT. IBM's Melissa Long Dolson from IBM will follow with an industry analysis.

West Ham has lost its first three Premier League games and is in last place, its worst start to a domestic season in 51 years.

“It’s a big challenge for me, it’s a big team, so I’m very happy to be here and I’m ready,” Emerson said.

“Personally, since the first day I arrived here in England, I always saw the big clubs and I always watched the big games and I knew the history about West Ham.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|30 Improving the Speed of Detection and...
8|30 The Evolution of DevSecOps within the...
8|30 Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories