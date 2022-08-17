Western & Southern Open Results

On Air: Panel Discussions
The Associated Press
August 17, 2022 11:03 am
< a min read
      

Wednesday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $2,527,250

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, walkover.

Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-2, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (5), Mexico, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-1, 6-4.

Top Stories