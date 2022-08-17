Western & Southern Open Results

Wednesday
At Lindner Family Tennis Center
Cincinnati
Purse: $2,527,250
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, walkover.
Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-2, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (5), Mexico, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, and Martina Trevisan, Italy, 6-1, 6-4.
