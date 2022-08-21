Western & Southern Open Results

Sunday
At Lindner Family Tennis Center
Cincinnati
Purse: $6,280,880
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Sunday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (6), Germany, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).
