Western & Southern Open Results

Sunday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $6,280,880

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Sunday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz (6), Germany, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

