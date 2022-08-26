White Sox host the Diamondbacks to begin 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (56-67, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-62, second in the AL Central) Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (2-2, 3.57 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); White Sox: Johnny Cueto (6-5, 2.58 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -187, Diamondbacks +158; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Arizona Diamondbacks (56-67, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-62, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (2-2, 3.57 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); White Sox: Johnny Cueto (6-5, 2.58 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -187, Diamondbacks +158; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox begin a three-game series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

Chicago is 30-31 in home games and 63-62 overall. The White Sox have a 27-47 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Arizona has a 24-35 record on the road and a 56-67 record overall. The Diamondbacks have hit 133 total home runs to rank seventh in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn leads Chicago with 14 home runs while slugging .467. Eloy Jimenez is 9-for-28 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Walker has 30 home runs, 58 walks and 72 RBI while hitting .227 for the Diamondbacks. Josh Rojas is 13-for-37 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .272 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (hamstring), Michael Kopech: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (knee), Leury Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.