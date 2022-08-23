On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
White Sox put Kopech on 15-day IL with strained knee

The Associated Press
August 23, 2022 5:04 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Chicago White Sox put right-hander Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a left knee strain.

Chicago recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Triple-A Charlotte prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Kopech started Monday’s game at Kansas City but faced only four batters before leaving with knee soreness. He is 4-9 with a 3.58 ERA in 23 starts this season for the White Sox, who entered Tuesday...

Kopech started Monday’s game at Kansas City but faced only four batters before leaving with knee soreness. He is 4-9 with a 3.58 ERA in 23 starts this season for the White Sox, who entered Tuesday three games out of first place in the AL Central and four back of the final American League wild card.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

