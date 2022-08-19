White Sox take on the Guardians after Sheets’ 4-hit game

Chicago White Sox (61-58, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (63-55, first in the AL Central) Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (3-5, 5.62 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (8-9, 3.14 ERA, .97 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -134, White Sox +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

