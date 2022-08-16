On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

White Sox try to keep home win streak alive, host the Astros

The Associated Press
August 16, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

Houston Astros (75-42, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (60-56, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (15-3, 1.85 ERA, .86 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (12-5, 1.96 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 174 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -124, White Sox +105; over/under is 7 runs

Houston Astros (75-42, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (60-56, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (15-3, 1.85 ERA, .86 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (12-5, 1.96 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 174 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -124, White Sox +105; over/under is 7 runs

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Houston Astros aiming to continue a six-game home winning streak.

Chicago has a 60-56 record overall and a 29-29 record in home games. White Sox hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

Houston is 36-24 on the road and 75-42 overall. Astros hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 14 home runs while slugging .463. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-40 with two doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 31 home runs while slugging .620. Alex Bregman is 13-for-34 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by two runs

Astros: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Astros: Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (neck), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|22 Gartner Identity & Access...
8|22 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit
8|22 EC-Council Ethical Hacker Training -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories