On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
August 1, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W
L
Pct
GB

x-Chicago
23
7
.767

x-Connecticut
20
10
.667
3

x-Washington
19
12
.613

Atlanta
12
18
.400
11

New York
11
18
.379
11½

Indiana
5
27
.156
19

WESTERN...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 23 7 .767
x-Connecticut 20 10 .667 3
x-Washington 19 12 .613
Atlanta 12 18 .400 11
New York 11 18 .379 11½
Indiana 5 27 .156 19

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 22 8 .733
x-Seattle 19 12 .613
Dallas 13 16 .448
Phoenix 13 17 .433 9
Los Angeles 12 17 .414
Minnesota 12 19 .387 10½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 95, Connecticut 92, OT

New York 89, Phoenix 69

Las Vegas 94, Indiana 69

Washington 78, Seattle 75

Minnesota 84, Los Angeles 77

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|8 2022 Photogrammetry, 3DVisualization,...
8|8 FDR Training
8|8 EC-Council Executive Management...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories