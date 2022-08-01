WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Chicago 23 7 .767 — x-Connecticut 20 10 .667 3 x-Washington 19 12 .613 4½ Atlanta 12 18 .400 11 New York 11 18 .379 11½ Indiana 5 27 .156 19

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Las Vegas 22 8 .733 — x-Seattle 19 12 .613 3½ Dallas 13 16 .448 8½ Phoenix 13 17 .433 9 Los Angeles 12 17 .414 9½ Minnesota 12 19 .387 10½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 95, Connecticut 92, OT

New York 89, Phoenix 69

Las Vegas 94, Indiana 69

Washington 78, Seattle 75

Minnesota 84, Los Angeles 77

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

