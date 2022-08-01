WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|23
|7
|.767
|—
|x-Connecticut
|20
|10
|.667
|3
|x-Washington
|19
|12
|.613
|4½
|Atlanta
|12
|18
|.400
|11
|New York
|11
|18
|.379
|11½
|Indiana
|5
|27
|.156
|19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|x-Seattle
|19
|12
|.613
|3½
|Dallas
|13
|16
|.448
|8½
|Phoenix
|13
|17
|.433
|9
|Los Angeles
|12
|17
|.414
|9½
|Minnesota
|12
|19
|.387
|10½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Sunday’s Games
Chicago 95, Connecticut 92, OT
New York 89, Phoenix 69
Las Vegas 94, Indiana 69
Washington 78, Seattle 75
Minnesota 84, Los Angeles 77
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.
