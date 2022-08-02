WNBA Glance

Trending:
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W
L
Pct
GB

x-Chicago
23
7
.767

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 23 7 .767
x-Connecticut 21 10 .677
x-Washington 20 12 .625 4
Atlanta 12 18 .400 11
New York 12 18 .400 11
Indiana 5 27 .156 19

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 22 9 .710
x-Seattle 19 12 .613 3
Dallas 13 16 .448 8
Phoenix 13 18 .419 9
Los Angeles 12 18 .400
Minnesota 12 19 .387 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Connecticut 87, Phoenix 63

Washington 83, Las Vegas 73

New York 102, Los Angeles 73

Dallas at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Top Stories