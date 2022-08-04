On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
August 4, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W
L
Pct
GB

x-Chicago
23
8
.742

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 23 8 .742
x-Connecticut 21 10 .677 2
x-Washington 20 12 .625
Atlanta 13 18 .419 10
New York 13 18 .419 10
Indiana 5 28 .152 19

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 22 9 .710
x-Seattle 20 12 .625
Dallas 14 16 .467
Phoenix 13 18 .419 9
Los Angeles 12 19 .387 10
Minnesota 12 20 .375 10½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 91, Indiana 81

New York 64, Los Angeles 61

Seattle 89, Minnesota 77

Thursday’s Games

Phoenix at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

