WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|x-Connecticut
|22
|10
|.688
|1½
|x-Washington
|20
|12
|.625
|3½
|Atlanta
|14
|18
|.438
|9½
|New York
|13
|18
|.419
|10
|Indiana
|5
|28
|.152
|19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|x-Seattle
|20
|12
|.625
|2
|Dallas
|15
|16
|.484
|6½
|Phoenix
|13
|19
|.406
|9
|Minnesota
|12
|20
|.375
|10
|Los Angeles
|12
|20
|.375
|10
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut 77, Phoenix 64
Dallas 82, Las Vegas 80
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 88, Los Angeles 86
Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.
