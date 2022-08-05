WNBA Glance

Trending:
The Associated Press
August 5, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W
L
Pct
GB

x-Chicago
23
8
.742

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 23 8 .742
x-Connecticut 22 10 .688
x-Washington 20 12 .625
Atlanta 14 18 .438
New York 13 18 .419 10
Indiana 5 28 .152 19

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 22 10 .688
x-Seattle 20 12 .625 2
Dallas 15 16 .484
Phoenix 13 19 .406 9
Minnesota 12 20 .375 10
Los Angeles 12 20 .375 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday’s Games

Connecticut 77, Phoenix 64

Dallas 82, Las Vegas 80

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 88, Los Angeles 86

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Top Stories