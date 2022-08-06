On Air: Federal News Network program
WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
August 6, 2022
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 24 8 .750
x-Connecticut 22 10 .688 2
x-Washington 20 13 .606
Atlanta 14 18 .438 10
New York 13 18 .419 10½
Indiana 5 28 .152 19½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 22 10 .688
x-Seattle 20 12 .625 2
Dallas 15 16 .484
Phoenix 13 19 .406 9
Minnesota 12 20 .375 10
Los Angeles 12 20 .375 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 88, Los Angeles 86

Chicago 93, Washington 83

Saturday’s Games

Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

