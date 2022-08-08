On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
August 8, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W
L
Pct
GB

x-Chicago
25
8
.758

        Insight by CyberArk: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and esteemed industry leaders will provide...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 25 8 .758
x-Connecticut 22 11 .667 3
x-Washington 20 14 .588
Atlanta 14 19 .424 11
New York 13 19 .406 11½
Indiana 5 29 .147 20½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 23 10 .697
x-Seattle 20 13 .606 3
Dallas 16 16 .500
Phoenix 14 19 .424 9
Minnesota 13 20 .394 10
Los Angeles 13 20 .394 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 94, Connecticut 91

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

Las Vegas 89, Seattle 81

Los Angeles 79, Washington 76

Minnesota 81, Atlanta 71

Monday’s Games

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News