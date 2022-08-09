Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
August 9, 2022 10:10 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W
L
Pct
GB

x-Chicago
25
9
.735

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber...

READ MORE

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 25 9 .735
x-Connecticut 22 11 .667
x-Washington 20 14 .588 5
Atlanta 14 19 .424 10½
New York 13 20 .394 11½
Indiana 5 29 .147 20

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 23 10 .697
x-Seattle 21 13 .618
Dallas 17 16 .515 6
Phoenix 14 19 .424 9
Minnesota 13 20 .394 10
Los Angeles 13 20 .394 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Monday’s Games

Dallas 86, New York 77

        Insight by Thundercat Technologies: In this exclusive ebook, we delve into how tech leaders are working to achieve that delicate balance where risk doesn’t outpace return. Here’s the hoping it helps your team with insights for thinking through that challenge as well.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 111, Chicago 100

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New York at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|16 North Carolina Digital Government...
8|16 Diving into Digital Equity: Get Your...
8|16 Data Management as a Money Saver for...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories