WNBA Glance

The Associated Press
August 11, 2022 10:10 am
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 25 9 .735
x-Connecticut 23 11 .676 2
x-Washington 20 14 .588 5
Atlanta 14 20 .412 11
New York 14 20 .412 11
Indiana 5 29 .147 20

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 24 10 .706
x-Seattle 21 13 .618 3
x-Dallas 17 17 .500 7
Minnesota 14 20 .412 10
Phoenix 14 20 .412 10
Los Angeles 13 21 .382 11

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday’s Games

New York 91, Dallas 73

Minnesota 86, Phoenix 77

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 2 p.m.

Indiana at Washington, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Top Stories