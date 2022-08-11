WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W
L
Pct
GB
x-Chicago
25
9
.735
—
|x-Connecticut
|23
|11
|.676
|2
|x-Washington
|20
|14
|.588
|5
|Atlanta
|14
|20
|.412
|11
|New York
|14
|20
|.412
|11
|Indiana
|5
|29
|.147
|20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Las Vegas
|24
|10
|.706
|—
|x-Seattle
|21
|13
|.618
|3
|x-Dallas
|17
|17
|.500
|7
|Minnesota
|14
|20
|.412
|10
|Phoenix
|14
|20
|.412
|10
|Los Angeles
|13
|21
|.382
|11
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Wednesday’s Games
New York 91, Dallas 73
Minnesota 86, Phoenix 77
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
